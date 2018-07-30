Illegal Alien, Arrested For Child Rape, Begs To Be Sent Back To Mexico

An illegal alien accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in North Carolina has pleaded with a judge to send him back to Mexico.

Joel Callejas Cantor, 25, appeared in Freeborn County District Court on Monday, after he was arrested and charged with the rape of a minor.

When a bail of $100,000 was set, Cantor began pleading with the judge to send him back to Mexico – where he would likely face no criminal charges. “Can you just send me to Mexico?” Cantor asked Judge Steven Schwab through an interpreter.

Breitbart.com reports: Officers arrested and charged Cantor after the seven-year-old girl’s mother called 911 and told the police she saw Cantor with the girl.

Cantor is due back in court on August 2. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a hold on Cantor, meaning he will remain in custody at Freeborn County Jail unless he posts bond. If Cantor makes bail, he would be released into the custody of ICE.

If convicted, Cantor would serve his sentence before being referred to ICE for deportation.

Officials have arrested several illegal aliens accused or convicted of sexual assault in the past month.

ICE arrested an illegal alien who was a registered sex offender in North Carolina on July 23 after county jail officials released him from custody without informing ICE. The suspect had been convicted of two counts of sexual battery.

On July 15, authorities arrested a Texas man whom authorities suspected was in the U.S. illegally and accused him of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl after he introduced the minor to a police officer as his “wife.”