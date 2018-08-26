Illegal Alien Sets Hospital On Fire In Sanctuary City

An illegal alien has been arrested after setting fire to a hospital in Maryland, endangering the lives of hundreds of patients.

According to the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office, a fire back in May was started by illegal immigrant Henry Padilla-Martinez.

Dailywire.com reports: A hospital employee noticed Padilla-Martinez wandering around in the hall and when they tried to direct him back to his room discovered that he set the bed on fire.

Significant damage occurred from the fire, including “burnt linens, melted plastic framing and discolored flooring.”

Law enforcement officials in Montgomery County, a sanctuary city, charged Padilla-Martinez with “first-degree malicious burning and reckless endangerment.”

Officials said that the fire could have easily hurt numerous people in the immediate vicinity as many patients were confined to their beds and would not have been able to escape a fire.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which said that Padilla-Martinez is a Honduran national illegally living in the United States, lodged a detainer request against Padilla-Martinez — which is likely not to be honored since the county is a sanctuary for those who break U.S. immigration laws.

If convicted, Padilla-Martinez faces up to 10 years in prison and deportation.