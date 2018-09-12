‘Illegal Alien’ Is Now Tagged on Twitter as ‘Hate Speech’

September 12, 2018

Less than one week after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told the Senate that the platform does not censor conservatives, the term "illegal alien" has been tagged as "hate speech" on the liberal social media platform.

Twitter users who use the phrase “illegal alien“, which has been used in both federal law and by the Supreme Court, will now be unable to promote their tweets because, according to Twitter the phrase qualifies as “Hateful Content.”

The Center for Immigration Studies, a nonpartisan organization, is complaining that Twitter is not allowing it to promote any tweets which include the supposed hate speech, “illegal alien.”

Whoa … the term “illegal alien” appears in the Code of Federal Regulations? How… hateful?!

Back in 2013, the Associated Press Style Guide proudly announced that it was no longer sanctioning the term “illegal immigrant” or the use of “illegal” to describe a person: “Except in direct quotations, do not use the terms illegal alien, an illegal, illegals or undocumented.”

And as far back as 2016, when she was running for Senate, Kamala Harris declared the term “illegal alien” offensive and that “we must stop treating undocumented workers as criminals in this country” — a pretty good sign of where her priorities stand when it comes to illegal immigrants vs. U.S. citizens.

We must not allow the social justice warriors — including Twitter and its CEO — to tell us which words we can use and which we cant. Especially when these words are legal terms that can be found in our Code of Federal Regulations.

Phrases such as “illegal alien” are not “hate speech.” Social media users who use the term are not “hateful.”

Activists and social media platforms who wish to change the political landscape and outlaw speech are the radicals who need to be regulated, not regular internet users who are employing the language enshrined in our history and law books.

