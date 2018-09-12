‘Illegal Alien’ Is Now Tagged on Twitter as ‘Hate Speech’

Less than one week after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told the Senate that the platform does not censor conservatives, the term “illegal alien” has been tagged as “hate speech” on the liberal social media platform.

Twitter users who use the phrase “illegal alien“, which has been used in both federal law and by the Supreme Court, will now be unable to promote their tweets because, according to Twitter the phrase qualifies as “Hateful Content.”

The Center for Immigration Studies, a nonpartisan organization, is complaining that Twitter is not allowing it to promote any tweets which include the supposed hate speech, “illegal alien.”

1/ Twitter is not allowing us to promote any tweets including the phrase "illegal alien(s)", citing it as Hateful Content. However, the phrase "illegal aliens" has been used in both federal law and by the Supreme Court. — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) September 11, 2018

2/ From Arizona v. United States (2012): "There is no reason Arizona cannot make it a state crime for a removable alien (or any illegal alien, for that matter) to remain present in Arizona."https://t.co/D3MDrD0gGr — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) September 11, 2018

3/ Title 8 of the United States Code, Section 1365: "The Attorney General shall reimburse a State for the costs incurred by the State for the imprisonment of any illegal alien or Cuban national who is convicted of a felony by such State"https://t.co/2Gz5hGWjDM — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) September 11, 2018

4/ US District Court Judge Andrew Hanen, 2015: "There is a certain segment of the population that finds the phrase ‘illegal alien’ offensive. The court uses this term because it is the term used by the Supreme Court in its latest pronouncement pertaining to this area of the law." — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) September 11, 2018

5/ Code of Federal Regulations: "Illegal alien means any person who is not lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States or who has not been authorized by the Attorney General to accept employment in the United States."https://t.co/XUtTarjR7b — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) September 11, 2018

Whoa … the term “illegal alien” appears in the Code of Federal Regulations? How… hateful?!

It's their Legal Status: Illegal Alien. It's a legal term and has zero to do with hate. — BarbieB (@barbiebrox) September 11, 2018

It is still the legal term, even in California. — Queen Buttercup (@SGT_Buttercup) September 11, 2018

Back in 2013, the Associated Press Style Guide proudly announced that it was no longer sanctioning the term “illegal immigrant” or the use of “illegal” to describe a person: “Except in direct quotations, do not use the terms illegal alien, an illegal, illegals or undocumented.”

And as far back as 2016, when she was running for Senate, Kamala Harris declared the term “illegal alien” offensive and that “we must stop treating undocumented workers as criminals in this country” — a pretty good sign of where her priorities stand when it comes to illegal immigrants vs. U.S. citizens.

We must not allow the social justice warriors — including Twitter and its CEO — to tell us which words we can use and which we cant. Especially when these words are legal terms that can be found in our Code of Federal Regulations.

Phrases such as “illegal alien” are not “hate speech.” Social media users who use the term are not “hateful.”

Activists and social media platforms who wish to change the political landscape and outlaw speech are the radicals who need to be regulated, not regular internet users who are employing the language enshrined in our history and law books.