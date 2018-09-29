The home addresses and phone numbers of Republican senators were publicly leaked by a computer located in the office of Maxine Waters.

A number of Republicans on the Senate Judiciary committee had their lives put in danger on Thursday after their addresses and numbers were published on their Wikipedia pages Thursday.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The victims included Republican Senators Mike Lee, Orrin Hatch of Utah and Lindsey Graham, reported the Washington Times.

According to Caleb Hull, editor of the Independent Journal Review, the wife of Mr. Hatch “has been receiving calls nonstop ON HER BIRTHDAY and their home address was made public.”

CongressEdits, a bot account that for four years automatically retweets edits to Wikipedia made anonymously from IP addresses associated with the U.S. Congress, said the information was also posted on Mr. Lee and Mr. Graham “from US House of Representatives.”

The article auto-posted screen shots supporting the edits being made and noting the inclusion of private information, a practice known as “doxxing.”

The private information on the Republican Senators is coming from a computer from the House of Representatives!

The IP addresses lead back to a Congressional office.

Internet sleuth Mike Tokes says the IP address points to Congress.

BREAKING: Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Orrin Hatch, and Mike Lee were targeted and doxxed with their home/office addresses and home/cell phones being published online on Wikipedia through an anonymous IP address associated with the House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/G1GgCReA7E — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) September 27, 2018

UPDATE: Wikipedia has reverted the pages of the Republican Senators and the previous edits publishing their personal information appear to be removed from the public archive. The two vandal IP's, belonging to the US House of Reps. have engaged in Doxxing + Vandalism previously. pic.twitter.com/hHn7Th0OkA — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) September 27, 2018

National Security expert David Reaboi says the IP addresses point to Maxine Waters.

I’m hearing these IPs are traceable to a staffer in Maxine Waters’ Office. https://t.co/kppNYw8pPh — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 28, 2018

The IP address of the villain who doxxed the Republican Senators is 143.231.249.130.

It appears 4plebs found the culprit and she works in Maxine Waters’s office.

That much is in Wikipedia (https://twitter.com/MikeTokes/status/1045457314482778112).

From there, a google search reveals that this IP address posted a comment on AUGUST 22, 2018. Very recently: http://www.monocacyboard.org/mboard/msg/60699.html

Kathleen Sengstock, a staffer for Maxine waters, posted from this IP.

https://www.c-span.org/person/?kathleensengstock

https://twitter.com/kathleensengsto?lang=en

So, one of Maxine Waters’ staffers has posted from that IP. I’m not sure how subnetting works in the House of Reps. But I would assume that for security purposes each rep would get their own router. Can anyone confirm? Continuing to search.

The 4plebs users then appear to agree that the IP address came from Waters’s office but may not be from Sengstock.