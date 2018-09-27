If Israel continues to attack Syrian forces and its allies “who are confronting terrorism” in the country, it will ultimately regret it, Iran’s top security official has warned
“The Zionist regime has been trying to establish a crisis in Syria,” the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart on Thursday.
RT reports: Ali Shamkhani slammed Israel, saying it has taken steps “to directly support terrorist groups and target the Syrian army and forces who are confronting terrorism.”
Should Israel continue with these actions, “it will face reactions that will cause regret.”
The warning comes just two days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that the IDF will continue to strike Iranian-linked military targets in Syria. He, however, vowed to uphold coordination with Russia in the conflict-ridden state.
The commitment followed Moscow’s decision to provide S-300 missile defense systems to Damascus, which in turn came after the downing of a Russian Il-20 patrol plane in Syria. The aircraft was shot down by Syrian missiles during an Israeli air raid.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that Tel Aviv misled Moscow about the exact location of the strikes and claimed that Israeli jets effectively used the Il-20 as a cover from Syrian missiles.
WHILE YOU ARE HERE…
The mass censorship of independent media is exploding. Our content is being silenced on social media and demonetized by mega-corporations who want to eliminate competition. But you can help us in this fight. Your freedom matters. Your voice matters. You have the power to fight those who seek to silence us.
You are our most important ally.
We need your support now. Donate to help us fight Big Brother censorship.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Iran Warns Israel It Will Regret Continued Attacks On Syria - September 27, 2018
- Netanyahu Claims Iran Is Hiding A ‘Secret Atomic Warehouse’ - September 27, 2018
- Report Reveals ‘Shocking’ Sexual Abuse Of Children By Catholic Clergy In Germany - September 26, 2018