Iran Warns Israel It Will Regret Continued Attacks On Syria

If Israel continues to attack Syrian forces and its allies “who are confronting terrorism” in the country, it will ultimately regret it, Iran’s top security official has warned

“The Zionist regime has been trying to establish a crisis in Syria,” the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart on Thursday.

RT reports: Ali Shamkhani slammed Israel, saying it has taken steps “to directly support terrorist groups and target the Syrian army and forces who are confronting terrorism.”

Should Israel continue with these actions, “it will face reactions that will cause regret.”

The warning comes just two days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that the IDF will continue to strike Iranian-linked military targets in Syria. He, however, vowed to uphold coordination with Russia in the conflict-ridden state.

The commitment followed Moscow’s decision to provide S-300 missile defense systems to Damascus, which in turn came after the downing of a Russian Il-20 patrol plane in Syria. The aircraft was shot down by Syrian missiles during an Israeli air raid.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Tel Aviv misled Moscow about the exact location of the strikes and claimed that Israeli jets effectively used the Il-20 as a cover from Syrian missiles.