Iran To Name And Shame Western Leaders Who Took Nuke Deal Bribes

May 14, 2018

Iran is threatening to leak the names of Western officials who were bribed into passing the Iran nuclear deal if Europe doesn’t put pressure on the U.S.

Last week, President Trump used the pull out method on the Iranian nuclear deal, in spite of the fact that Iran was complying with the agreement.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On Saturday John Kerry was spotted at a meeting with Iranian officials in Paris, France.

Of course, the Iranian regime is very upset with President Trump’s decision.

Now this…

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hossein Jaberi Ansari warned Western officials this week that if they do not put pressure on the Trump administration the Iranian regime will leak the names of all Western officials who were bribed to pass the weak deal.

This could get good.

