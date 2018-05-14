Iran To Name And Shame Western Leaders Who Took Nuke Deal Bribes

Iran is threatening to leak the names of Western officials who were bribed into passing the Iran nuclear deal if Europe doesn’t put pressure on the U.S.

Last week, President Trump used the pull out method on the Iranian nuclear deal, in spite of the fact that Iran was complying with the agreement.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On Saturday John Kerry was spotted at a meeting with Iranian officials in Paris, France.

Of course, the Iranian regime is very upset with President Trump’s decision.

Now this…

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hossein Jaberi Ansari warned Western officials this week that if they do not put pressure on the Trump administration the Iranian regime will leak the names of all Western officials who were bribed to pass the weak deal.

H.J.Ansari Zarif’s senior advisor: “If Europeans stop trading with Iran and don’t put pressure on US then we will reveal which western politicians and how much money they had received during nuclear negotiations to make #IranDeal happen.”

That would be interesting.#JCPOA — Raman Ghavami (@Raman_Ghavami) May 8, 2018

This could get good.