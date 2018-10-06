Iranian Leader: Europe Is About To Fall To ISIS

The leader of Iran’s populist movement has warned that Europe is about to fall to ISIS because the European government unjustly defends radical Islam.

When asked about the surge of Islamic refugees taking advantage of Europe’s open border policy, Seyed Mohammad Hosseini said the continent was about to share the Middle East’s fate with radical Islam.

Infowars.com reports: “I told my people; soon Europe will be under ISIS,” said Hosseini.

“Whatever is happening in the middle-east will happen in Europe. Because the European government unjustly defends radical Islam.”

“So now they must wait for the unfortunate fate of the Middle-East to happen to them as well.

And the people of Europe must stand against their leaders if they want to save it.”

“Maximum, one percent of the [Iranian] people are radical,” he added.