ISIS Members Evacuated By US Helicopters From Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor…..Again

US helicopters airlifted wounded ISIS terrorists from Syria’s oil-rich eastern Deir ez-Zor Province on Saturday night according to local reports.

Citing local sources Syrian media said that the militants had been relocated from the town of al-Shaafah near the Iraqi border to an unknown location.

Press TV reports: This is not the first airlifting of terrorists by the US in Syria as there have already been numerous reports of such transfers.

The evacuation comes amid fresh sweeping advances by Syrian army soldiers and allied fighters against the Takfiris on the battlefield.

In recent months, Daesh has been driven out of much of the territory under its control.

Latest reports suggest there have been clashes between Daesh elements and the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a US-backed coalition of mainly Kurdish militants, around the Dayr al-Zawr city of Hajin.

The skirmishes have left a number of people dead and injured on both sides.

Last September, Syrian government forces managed to enter Dayr al-Zawr city, breaking an Daesh siege of nearly three years on government-held parts of the provincial capital.

Two months later, the Syrian military announced that it had fully liberated the Dayr al-Zawr city of Bukamal, Daesh’s last urban stronghold.

Now, Daesh controls small pockets of Dayr al-Zawr Province, much of them empty desert.

The Syrian army currently prepares for ridding the northwestern Idlib Province of several foreign-backed militant groups.