Israel Reveal Their Involvement In 9/11 Attacks

Evidence has emerged that proves Israel’s prominent role in orchestrating the 9/11 attacks in collusion with the pro-Zionist neocons.

Neocon Zionists Paul Wolfowitz and Dov Zakheim wrote about their desire for a huge terrorist attack on the United States in the early 1990’s.

Xyz.net.au reports: The hallmark document produced by this group of neo-Trotskyite democratic imperialists was ‘Rebuilding America’s Defences: Strategy, Forces and Resources for a New Century’, written in the name of the Project for the New American Century in September, 2000. The document is prescient.

Calling for an expanded US military presence in the Middle East, the document says “while the unresolved conflict with Iraq provides the immediate justification, the need for a substantial American force presence in the Gulf transcends the issue of the regime of Saddam Hussein”.

Why would America have had an “unresolved conflict” with Iraq in September, 2000?

‘Rebuilding America’s Defences’ also called for a massive upgrade of the American military, with a focus on unconventional warfare and a move away from aircraft carriers. The type of military which, it turned out, America would need to fight the future war on terrorTM. The document stated that this process would be sped up by “a catastrophic and catalysing event… like a new Pearl Harbour”.

Indeed.

Two men who benefited enormously from the destruction of the World Trade Centre were Larry Silverstein and Frank Lowy.

Silverstein bought the formerly public buildings in April, 2001 from the New York Port Authority, and promptly doubled the insurance coverage to include terrorism. He also put a clause in the contract to ensure that if the buildings were destroyed, he and Lowy’s company Westfield would have the sole right to reconstruct them.

Every morning without fail, Silverstein would have breakfast at the Windows on the World restaurant on the 107th floor of the North Tower. On the day of 9/11, however, he was absent from the towers due to a fortuitous doctor’s appointment. Two of his children, who also worked in the building, were also absent when the planes hit.

Later in the day on 9/11, Larry Silverstein was on the phone to his lawyers to see if two separate attacks could be claimed in order to double his insurance payout.

Most damningly, Silverstein is on the record that day as having given instructions to “pull” WTC 7. This phrase is specifically used in building demolitions, and is a technical term used to describe a controlled demolition.

How would Larry Silverstein had known to use that term unless the building had been wired for demolition?

Out of a $15 million investment plus borrowed funds Silverstein and Lowy reaped over $4.5 billion in insurance claims.

Both Israeli-American Silverstein and Israeli-Australian Lowy are good friends with Benjamin Netanyahu, Rupert Murdoch and Ariel Sharon. Every Sunday for years, without fail, Netanyahu would call Silverstein to talk on the phone.

Capability

The complexity of the attacks on the WTC that day, the creation of the false narrative and the subsequent cover-up require that state actors must have been behind the planning and conduct of the attacks. It is absurd to believe otherwise. If al-Qaeda did it, why have their follow-up attacks consisted mainly of young fanatics detonating themselves in public places with low-tech suicide vests?

Of all the state actors who had the capacity to carry out the attack, none of them are on the list of countries outlined by the neocons for invasion which have been destroyed by the United States and its allies following 9/11.

Access

After the 1993 WTC bombing, security for the WTC complex was given to Kroll Associates, owned by two Zionists Jules and Jeremy Kroll through their company Marsh & McLennan. If anyone wanted to put explosives inside the Twin Towers prior to 9/11, they would have had to do so with the cooperation of Kroll.

The first plane which hit the WTC North Tower did so directly where the offices of Marsh & McLennan were located, thus ensuring that whatever evidence may have existed was destroyed.

The managing director of Kroll, Jerome Hauer, gave an interview to Dan Rather on the morning of 9/11 stating that Osama bin Laden was responsible for the attacks. As we shall see, he was among a group of prominent Zionists who appeared on TV news shortly after the attacks blaming Osama bin Laden.

The company responsible for airport security where the 9/11 hijackers are reported to have boarded the planes was Huntsleigh USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of ICTS International ICTS is owned by Ezra Harel and Menachem Atzmon. Both are Israeli’s and widely rumoured to be Mossad operatives.

Presence at the scene

As well as Jerome Hauer, L. Paul Bremer and Ehud Barak also made sure to place themselves front and centre in the media spotlight just after the events of 9/11 to declare that bin Laden did it.

Paul Bremer appeared on NBC at lunchtime on 9/11 to cement the narrative that bin Laden was responsible. Bremer benefited greatly from the war on terror, being in charge of the disastrous ‘reconstruction’ of Iraq after the 2003 invasion.

Ehud Barak, a hardcore Likudnik, appeared in the London studio of BBC World one hour after the first plane hit, declaring that not only was bin Laden responsible but that travel would now become more complicated and that a new “war on terror” had begun. “Iran, Iraq, Libya, North Korea. This is the only way. Without this clarity of purpose there will be no world order”.

Two of those four countries have already been invaded by the United States to advance the neocon agenda. The other two may well precipitate World War III.

Within hours of the towers going down, reports began circulating in the US media about white vans being seen around New York with Middle Easterners in them acting suspiciously. In one instance, a New York woman reported scenes of jubilation among five of these suspicious people as they watched the towers fall.

These media reports vanished when it was discovered that these were not Arabs but rather Israelis. The Israelis who had been detained were released on the orders of Michael Chertoff, chief of the Justice Department’s criminal division, an Israeli-American who later went on to become the Secretary of Homeland Security.

The Chertoff family were among the founders of Israel and Michael’s father was a prominent Talmudic rabbi in NYC. Michael was also the author of the Patriot Act.

These ‘dancing Israelis’ later appeared on Israeli TV and stated that they were there to “document the event”. How could they have been there to document a surprise attack?

The white vans seen with Israelis around New York on that day belonged to Urban Moving Systems. The owner Dominik Suter, according to WikiLeaks, was an Israeli spy who immediately fled to Israel after the attacks.

Inexplicably absent at the scene of 9/11, however, was Israeli company ZIM Shipping. ZIM decided to vacate their office space in the WTC North Tower shortly before 9/11, forfeiting $50,000 by doing so. The company was half-owned by the Israeli government.

Control of the investigation

There were many lawsuits following 9/11, most prominent of which were with the families of the victims of the attack. Many families refused to accept the official version of events, and held out against a court decision. All of these cases were settled forcibly out of court, with gag orders placed on all involved.

All of the appointed chief judges for 9/11 cases in New York were Zionists: Alvin K. Hellerstein; Michael B. Mukasey; Sheila Birnbaum; and Kenneth Feinberg. The Executive Director of the 9/11 Commission, Philip Zelikow, is also a Zionist.

Almost immediately after Ground Zero was secured, the evidence of the crime was destroyed. The metal from the site was quickly sent to a scrapyard in New Jersey by SIMS Metal Management, combined with other steel and shipped to China.

Unsurprisingly, none of this information was covered for the American people by the overwhelmingly mainstream media. The glaring holes in the official 9/11 Commission Report also went unremarked.

Conclusion

When you do your own research to fact-check this article, and I hope you do, you’ll probably come across a series of articles by the Popular Mechanics website. They get a suspiciously high rank on Google. The guy who runs the website, Benjamin Chertoff, is Michael Chertoff’s cousin and also a Zionist. He denies it. He’s lying.

‘WE ARE BENEFITING FROM ONE THING, AND THAT IS THE ATTACK ON THE TWIN TOWERS AND PENTAGON, AND THE AMERICAN STRUGGLE IN IRAQ… [THESE EVENTS] SWUNG AMERICAN PUBLIC OPINION IN OUR FAVOR.’ – ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU ADDRESSING STUDENTS AT BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY, APRIL 2008.

At every point along the way in the preparation and carrying out of the 9/11 attack, there is either an Israeli citizen or an American or Australian.

For too long, our sovereignty has been compromised by our liberal openness to foreign influence. This has to end, or else Australia will end far before it should.

Of course, the Zionists who carried out the attack did so with cooperation from the Saudi and US deep states. Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld have their bloody fingers all over this treasonous operation. The rogue elements in the US shadow government may have been happy for the Israelis to carry out the operation, providing them with plausible deniability.

Ultimately though, 9/11 was an Israeli operation to advance Israel’s foreign policy agenda. It has led to the loss of enough Aussie blood and treasure. It’s time to bring our boys home from that accursed region, before our interference there sends us all up in flames.

We also must call out neoconservatism for what it is: A globalist ideology with roots in international Marxism that has been used to deceive the West into using our arms to fight for Israel.

Neoconservatism is a front for Zionist Israeli foreign policy using the power of the USA to advance the interests of Israel and establish Greater Israel across the Middle East. It is also driving us headlong toward World War III.

Toxic Zionism had its genesis prior to World War I, the Balfour Declaration and the manipulation of Western public opinion to support the creation of Israel. The current, highly aggressive and openly criminal culture of the Israeli elite began in earnest with the election of the Likud coalition in 1976 in Israel, comprised of terrorists and war criminals.

They remain in control to this day, and their criminal operations have destroyed not only the Middle East, but the economies and demographics of the West as well.

If there was an architect of 9/11, the most likely candidate is Benjamin Netanyahu. A diehard Likudnik and Zionist, Netanyahu founded the Jonathan Institute in the late 1970’s to study ‘terrorism’ (by Muslims, of course) and in the early 1980’s wrote a book entitled ‘Terrorism: How the West Can Win’. He has been at the heart of the Zionist project throughout his career.

9/11 was a declaration of war. Israel has been at war with the American empire ever since. We just haven’t known it.

And they’re winning.