Israel Is Helping Saudi Arabia To Develop Nuclear Weapons

Israel is selling information to Saudi Arabia that will help the kingdom develop nuclear weapons, according to a senior official at the Israeli military organization iHLS (Israel’s Homeland Security)

Ami Dor-On, a senior nuclear commentator with the iHLS ( an organization which is partially funded by U.S. weapons-giant Raytheon) said the cooperation has been made possible in the wake of the widening ties between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and is indicative of a dangerous nuclear arms race emerging in the region.

Speaking to news outlet Arabi21, Dor-On said that “this information should shock us as we see the world is changing for the worse, following the race for the possession of nuclear weapons that pass right over our heads in the Middle East”

Press TV reports: According to the Israeli writer, the Tel Aviv regime is aware that Saudis would eventually make the move for developing nuclear weapons and want to make sure they would not go to other regional players such as Pakistan to obtain the know-how.

“It can be assumed that Israel may take the initiative to develop Saudi Arabia’s efforts to acquire nuclear weapons and not leave it solely to Pakistan, given the growing Saudi-Israeli relations,” the expert added.

Dor-On claimed that Pakistan has already signaled its willingness to transfer the expertise to Saudi Arabia “within a month” should the arms race intensify.

Saudi Arabia has already asked the US for permission to expand its nuclear program to include uranium enrichment, a move that experts warn is not to be taken lightly considering the Riyadh regime’s never-ending thirst for political and military dominance in the region.

The kingdom is widely viewed as the financier of Pakistan’s nuclear program. Ironically, Saudi royals took the first steps in the 1970s after finding out that Israel and India had already taken major steps towards developing nuclear weapons.

A few years after jump-starting Pakistan’s weapons program, Saudis followed their own nuclear ambitions by secretly procuring Chinese ballistic missiles already capable of delivering nuclear payloads.