Israel Kills 41, Injures 1,700 Palestinians Ahead Of US Embassy Opening In Jerusalem

At least forty-one Palestinian protesters were killed by Israeli fire on Monday during demonstrations ahead of the US embassy inauguration in Jerusalem.

Over 1,700 protesters have been injured in Gaza so far on what has been the most violent day of the six week long Great March of Return. The wounded include 74 children and 23 women according to the Palestinian health ministry. Six journalists were also reportedly injured.

Mondays killings bring the death toll to 86 since the Great March of Return protests began six weeks.

RT reports: The Palestinian government denounced Monday’s violence as a “terrible massacre” perpetrated “by the forces of the Israeli occupation”, and called for an immediate international intervention to prevent further deaths.

*حصيلة إصابات مسيرة العودة الكبرى السلمية الناتجة عن إعتداءات الإحتلال الإسرائيلي*

🕒 يوم 05/14 الساعة 3:30 مساءاً 🚨38 شهيد و 1703 إصابة *🔳من الشهداء /*

🔸 5اطفال دون سن ال 18عام.

🔸 1انثى طفلة.

There are around 35,000 protesters gathered at the border fence and thousands more within half a mile of the vicinity, according to Israeli Defence Forces.

Clashes have also reportedly broken out between protesters and the Israeli Defense Forces in Bethlehem.

The first of Monday’s deaths was 21-year-old Anas Hamdan Qudeih, killed east of Khan Yunis, a spokesperson for the ministry said. A 29-year-old man, Mosaab Yousef Ibrahim Abu Laila, was later killed east of Jabalya. Some of the dead have yet to be identified. At least one child is among the fatalities.

The majority of injuries have been caused by live bullets while some 320 people were targeted with teargas, according to the ministry. The Palestinian Health Ministry claims that Israeli forces are directly targeting emergency services and journalists.

Six journalists have reportedly been injured while covering Monday’s demonstrations, according to the Journalist Support Committee.

🇵🇸#Palestine : Palestinians moving towards the eastern borders of Gaza to participate in the March of Return .#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/YDSYeNoC4O — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) May 14, 2018

Israeli forces showering Palestinians with tear gas grenades! #GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/fdSE5jPUEK — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) May 14, 2018