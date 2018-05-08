Israel On ‘High Alert’ Over ‘Irregular Iranian Activity’ In Syria

Israeli military are on’ high alert’ after ‘abnormal’ Iranian military activity was allegedly spotted in Syria.

Israel instructed local authorities in the Golan Heights to “unlock and ready the shelters” after identifying what the military described as “irregular activity of Iranian forces in Syria”.

The warning came just prior to US President Donald Trump announcing that the US was withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Israeli military tells Israeli civilians on the Golan Heights to ready their bomb shelters after the military picked up “irregular activity of Iranian forces in Syria”. Warning issued minutes before Trump’s speech due to start. pic.twitter.com/sI4ywpNJHH — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) May 8, 2018

The Israeli army said that “The IDF is ready and prepared for a variety of scenarios and warns that any action against Israel will be answered with a fierce retaliation”

Are we about to witness another false flag?