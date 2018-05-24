Israel Pushing US To Recognize Its Sovereignty Over Syria’s Golan Heights

Israel is pressing the Trump administration to recognize the occupied Golan Heights as Israeli territory.

The region has been illegally occupied by Israel since the 1967 War with Syria.

Yisrael Katz, Israel’s intelligence minister, told Reuters the subject is “topping the agenda” in talks with Washington, which has already recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel and moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied Palestinian city.

According to Katz, the U.S. could recognize Israels annexation of the Golan Heights within a matter of months.

Last week, Florida Representative Ron DeSantis put forward a proposal to officially recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights to the Congressional Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Press TV reports: He also claimed that America’s recognition of Israel’s annexation of occupied Golan would serve as a message of warning to Iran and bolster the latest wave of anti-Iran efforts by the US administration under President Donald Trump.

Israel is deeply angered by Iran’s military advisory assistance to Syrian armed forces in their operations against the terrorist groups, which have the backing of Tel Aviv and its allies.

“This is the perfect time to make such a move. The most painful response you can give the Iranians is to recognize Israel’s Golan sovereignty – with an American statement, a presidential proclamation, enshrined (in law),” Katz said.

“I reckon there is great ripeness and a high probability this will happen,” the Israeli intelligence minister pointed out, predicting that the decision could be made later this year “give or take a few months.”

A White House official, however, declined to comment on Katz’s claims.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Likud Party lawmaker Yoav Kish has written to US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, urging Washington to recognize Israeli “sovereignty” over the occupied Golan Heights, the Jerusalem Post reported.

“We believe that an official recognition of the Golan Heights as a sovereign Israeli territory would be a natural continuation of the current US policy in our region,” the Knesset lawmaker noted.

Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War and has continued to occupy two-thirds of the strategically-important territory ever since, in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

The Tel Aviv regime has built tens of illegal settlements in the area since its occupation and has used the region to carry out a number of military operations against the Syrian government.