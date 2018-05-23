Israeli Planes Strike Gaza Destroying Boat Preparing To Meet Aid Flotilla

Israeli jets struck targets in the Gaza Strip destroying a boat which was preparing to meet other boats that were trying to sail through Israel’s naval blockade.

According to local residents the vessel was due to sail to meet an aid flotilla on its way to Gaza

The IDF claimed that Israeli planes bombed sites throughout the Gaza Strip early on Wednesday morning, including a seaport west of Gaza City and a tunnel used by Hamas.

A short while ago, IAF aircraft struck underground Hamas terror infrastructure in northern Gaza, as well as 2 additional military targets that belong to the terror organization’s naval force — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 23 May 2018

RT reports: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they hit “military targets belonging to the Hamas terror organization’s naval force,” as well as “underground terror infrastructure.” On its official Twitter account, the IDF said it was done in response to a group of people breaking through the Israel-Gaza border and setting a military post on fire.

Gaza residents cited by Reuters said the boat that was set on fire by the Israeli attack was due to sail to meet a flotilla on its way to Gaza. A number of aid flotillas have attempted to breach the Israeli naval blockade of Gaza in recent years, but the vessels have been stopped, seized or turned back. In the most notorious case in 2010, Israeli commandos killed nine activists on board the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara.