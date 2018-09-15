Jack Dorsey: Twitter Is So Liberal, Conservative Staff Don’t Feel Safe

Twitter is so hipster and liberal that conservative employees don’t feel safe working there, according to CEO Jack Dorsey.

In an interview published today on Recode Media, Dorsey told NYU journalism professor Jay Rosen that his conservative staffers “don’t feel safe to express their opinions” at work.

“We have a lot of conservative-leaning folks in the company as well, and to be honest, they don’t feel safe to express their opinions at the company,” Dorsey said. “They do feel silenced by just the general swirl of what they perceive to be the broader percentage of leanings within the company, and I don’t think that’s fair or right.”

Recode.net reports: Dorsey also explained why he brought up Twitter’s left-leaning employee bias to begin with.

“I think it’s more and more important to at least clarify what our own bias leans towards, and just express it,” he added. “I’d rather know what someone biases to rather than try to interpret through their actions.”

Dorsey’s comments are bound to add fuel to the idea that social platforms like Twitter are suppressing conservative viewpoints, and that Silicon Valley is inherently anti-Trump. It’s a narrative that’s been ongoing for more than two years, and isn’t slowing down.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is even considering a formal investigation to determine whether or not tech giants are indeed suppressing conservative viewpoints.

Twitter, YouTube and Facebook have largely tried to avoid any issues of political bias by relying heavily on software algorithms to determine which content is shown to which users. Software algorithms are written by humans, though, which means they likely have biases as well. Now Dorsey is saying conservative Twitter employees don’t feel comfortable speaking up, which leads to questions about how products at companies like Twitter are made and who has input in making them.

For his part, Dorsey is trying to widen his own feedback loop. Dorsey spoke to Fox News commentator Sean Hannity on his radio show during a recent press blitz and had a number of secret meetings with conservative politicians in Washington this summer to “build ‘trust’ among conservatives who have long chastised the company,” according to the Washington Post.

“We should make sure that everyone feels safe to express themselves within the company, no matter where they come from and what their background is,” Dorsey told Rosen.

Here’s the full interview.