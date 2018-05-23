James Clapper: FBI Mole In Trump Campaign Is “Standard Practise”

Obama’s former DNI Chief James Clapper has admitted that planting an FBI mole in the Trump campaign is “standard practise” for the Deep State.

Speaking with CNN Thursday evening, Clapper boasted that “it’s a good thing” the FBI was spying on Trump’s campaign.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This was after Clapper initially denied the intelligence community was spying on Donald Trump.

On Monday Clapper doubled-down saying spying on the opposition candidate is “standard investigative practices.”

Via The New York Times:

James R. Clapper Jr., who was the director of national intelligence under President Barack Obama, said that Mr. Trump is trying to distort standard investigatory practices to insinuate wrongdoing.

“I didn’t know about this informant,” said Mr. Clapper, whose memoir, “Facts and Fears: Hard Truths From a Life in Intelligence,” will be published Tuesday. “No one in the White House knew. Certainly the president didn’t know. This is a routine thing that goes on all the time. We’re making a huge mountain out of a molehill. The purpose was to understand what the Russians were doing.”