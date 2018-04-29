James Comey: Trust Me, There Is No Deep State

Former FBI Director James Comey categorically denied the existence of the “deep state” during a CNN town hall on Wednesday.

“I hear this term deep state all the time,” Comey lied. “There is no deep state, but there is a deep culture and a commitment to the rule of law, equal protection of the laws.”

Information Liberation reports: Incredibly, the audience managed not to burst into laughter.

James Comey: "I hear this term 'deep state' all the time. There's no deep state, but there is a deep culture and a commitment the fundamental values that are at the core of our Constitution, that runs really deep" #ComeyTownHall pic.twitter.com/z9D3AkgmW2 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 26, 2018

“The fundamental values that are at the core of our constitution that runs really deep in the FBI, the Justice Department as a whole, the intelligence community. The United States military services,” Comey continued.

“It is the ballast that gives me comfort and I hope should give all Americans comfort, but that can be damaged in any significant ways,” he said. “I don’t think any president serves long enough to damage, to flip that ship over, but if we are silent, tremendous damage will be done that will take us time to recover.”

“You said there is no deep state but you talk about a deep culture and it doesn’t sound that much different,” Anderson Cooper countered. “A deep culture which has ways of doing things and believes it is the right way of doing things isn’t that some of what President Trump was elected to shake up?”

“Absolutely not,” Comey said. “No one, I hope, voted for him with the idea that he would destroy those values. So that is what I mean by a deep culture. It is a culture that we should celebrate, and the rest of us who are not part of it ought to make sure we call it out when we see it threatened or damaged.”

“When we say the deep state is trying to destroy president Trump,” Cooper pressed one more time. “You are saying point blank that is not true?”

“That’s nonsense,” Comey answered.

No one buys this garbage. Two recent polls found the overwhelming majority of Americans on both sides believe there’s a deep state and view it as a “major problem.”

Subversives like Bill Kristol have openly celebrated the deep state moving to overthrow President Trump.

Obviously strongly prefer normal democratic and constitutional politics. But if it comes to it, prefer the deep state to the Trump state. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 14, 2017

The Democratic Party is actively being taken over by CIA and other former intelligence operatives.

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer openly threatened Trump the deep state “have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

In July 2017, John Brennan effectively called for a coup to overthrow Trump if he tries to fire Mueller and shut down his witch hunt.

“I think it’s the obligation of some executive branch officials to refuse to carry that out… I would just hope that this is not going to be a partisan issue. That Republicans and Democrats are going to see that the future of this country is at stake and something needs to be done for the good of the future,” Brennan said.

John Brennan “was” an admitted communist who said he “froze” while applying for the CIA after being asked during a polygraph test if he had ever worked with or for a group “dedicated to overthrowing the United States.”

He answered truthfully that he had.

FBI Agent Peter Strzok suggested the whole Russia investigation was an “insurance policy” to undermine Trump on the off chance he gets elected.

For Comey to boldly claim “there is no deep state” shows he thinks the public are complete idiots and he can lie to them with impunity.