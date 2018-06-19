James Comey Under Criminal Investigation For Leaking Classified Memos

Former FBI boss James Comey is officially under criminal investigation by the DOJ, Inspector General Michael Horowitz revealed on Monday.

According to the IG, Comey is being investigated for intentionally and maliciously leaking classified memos to the press immediately following his firing by the President.

“Comey said he did not expect a report on his handling of classified information because, ‘That’s frivolous.’ I don’t happen to think that it is frivolous,” asked Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley.

“Question number one, Mr. Horowitz, are you investigating the handling of his memo and does that include the classification issues, and should Mr. Comey expect a report when it’s complete?” Grassley asked.

“We received a referral on that from the FBI. We are handling that referral and we will issue a report when the matter is complete, consistent with the law and rules that are–a report that’s consistent and takes those into account,” Horowitz responded.