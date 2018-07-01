James Comey Boasts: “I’ve Succeeded In Pissing Off Republicans”

Former FBI Director James Comey boasts that most Republicans don’t talk to him anymore because he has “succeeded in pissing off everyone.”

In an interview with Katie Couric at the Aspen Ideas Festival on Saturday, Comey was gleeful in explaining how his own party have rejected him due to his corruption.

Dailycaller.com reports: “Most Republicans don’t talk to me anymore,” Comey told Couric. “I’ve succeeded in pissing off everyone.”

The former FBI director added that the recently released Justice Department IG report was “painful” to read, even though he “expected” the criticism.

“It’s painful to read yourself being criticized,” Comey said. “Even though I expected to be criticized.”

During the extensive interview, Comey expressed his belief that he would eventually be vindicated in the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

“Whether you agree with them or not, they were good decisions in the way that they were made and values that guided them,” he said. “I actually think in the long run people will see that.”

“I really hope that in the long sweep of things, it will be clear that we weren’t on anybody’s side,” Comey told Couric.