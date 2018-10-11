James O’Keefe Attacked By Dem Campaign Manager Ahead Of Damning Video Expose

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe was attacked by Democrat Phil Bredesen’s Senate campaign manager just before the release of a damning new video.

“Stay tuned,” O’Keefe tweeted Wednesday just before the release of a new Project Veritas Action video which featured staff members of Bredesen’s US Senate campaign admitting he has been lying to voters.

Bizpacreview.com reports: O’Keefe responded to a tweet by Fox News’ Sean Hannity teasing the video, revealing what happened when he tried to ask Bredesen’s campaign manager, Bob Corney, a question.

BOOM, stay tuned… this is going to be intense! I just tried asking the campaign manager for comment and got shoved! They are caught red handed! https://t.co/ZbaWCitHMh — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 11, 2018

He later called out Corney directly in another tweet.

Hi, @bcorney — you just shoved me out of Strong Hall, for trying to get a comment from you regarding this video: https://t.co/HFEwFZRdi6 these are your own staffers on tape calling their boss a liar. Care to comment? — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 11, 2018

The latest undercover video featured Maria Amalla and Will Stewart, staffers for Bredesen, who is running against Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn and was just endorsed by singer Taylor Swift.

“Phil Bredesen and his campaign have been shown to lie to Tennesseans, saying one thing to persuade voters on the campaign trail but clearly planning to do something entirely different should he get into office,” O’Keefe said.

The Tennessee staffers on hidden camera admitted that Bredesen, despite publicly declaring that he would have voted to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh, would not actually have done so.

“Like he wouldn’t really vote yes [for Kavanaugh,] would he?” the Project Veritas journalist asked in the undercover video.

“No, it’s a political move,” Amalla admitted. “He thinks that like we’re down like half a point right now. It’s like really close and we’re losing by a point or two. So he thinks that if like by saying this he’s appealing to more moderate republicans and he’ll get more of them to vote for us.”

“I was so confused because I just can’t believe he would actually vote [for Kavanaugh],” the PVA journalist added.

“He wouldn’t. But he’s saying he would… Which I don’t know if it makes it worse or better. No, it makes it better…” Stewart replied.

Amalla, a field organizer for Bredesen’s campaign, reiterated that the candidate only made his Kavanaugh comments to court Republicans.

Bredesen “thought that like by coming out in support [of Justice Kavanaugh] that it would get more republicans on his side. He wasn’t doing as well in the rural parts,” she said.

“So he’ll lose voters if he says yes [to not confirming Kavanaugh?]” the PVA journalist asked in the video.

“Oh, straight up, yeah,” Stewart revealed.

“Are the people of Tennessee that ignorant?” the undercover reporter asked.

“Yeah,” Stewart replied.

Staffers also revealed that Bredesen has worked to keep his connection with the national leadership of the Democratic party under the radar.

“Like, campaign-wide, it’s not our message,” Stewart said. “You can say it in here, but like on those calls and stuff, that’s not a message we want to be sending.”

“We would scare all the people who would vote for Phil Bredesen, but not vote for [Senate Democratic Leader] Chuck Schumer,” staffer Drew Marshall said.

Stewart agreed, saying “there’s a lot of Republicans who are going to vote for” Bredesen.

“Yeah. And that’s how they’re messaging against us… that he’s gonna be a ‘toe the line’ democrat voter… Because there are people who loved him as Governor but won’t vote for a democrat for national office,” Stewart added.

“We’re trying to make it so it’s not about Democrats,” he said. “Between you and me once Phil actually gets into the Senate, he’ll be a good Democrat.”