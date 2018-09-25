James Woods: Social Media Sites are ‘Killing’ Conservatives ‘With a Pillow’

Conservative actor James Woods has accused Twitter and social media platforms of abusing their power by “killing” the free speech of real American conservatives.

James Woods, who remains furious in the wake of his ban from Twitter, told The Associated Press that the left-wing site censored his free speech by ordering him to delete a meme he shared on July 20.

Although the tweet came with a description written by Woods that explained the picture was a joke, Twitter locked Woods out of his highly popular account, citing the claim the meme, which poked fun at liberals, could “influence an election.”

James Woods’ normally active account hasn’t tweeted anything new since Thursday, when he was ordered by Twitter to delete the meme.

Despite the explicit description that made clear the meme was shared for the purpose of humor and levity, Woods was told the post was “misleading,” and he must delete it before his account is restored.

Woods has refused to bend to censorship, and has declared that he will not delete the tweet.

In support of Woods, other Twitter users have flocked to upload the picture that got Woods locked out, daring Twitter to ban them too. So far, most of these posts have not been removed by Twitter.

Western Journal reports:

Woods was particularly disturbed by the way he was silenced, explaining that “having your voice smothered is much more disturbing than having your vocal chords slit.”

“If you want to kill my free speech, man up and slit my throat with a knife, don’t smother me with a pillow,” he said.

This isn’t the first censorship scandal for Twitter, just the most recent.

Earlier this month, the social media giant was exposed for a promotion of a tweet encouraging female genital mutilation while at the same time silencing pro-life voices. Conservative icons have also expressed frustration at the bias they suffer.

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, has endured scrutiny in Washington, D.C. by lawmakers wanting to get to the bottom of bias accusations against the company. Although nothing concrete has come from these meetings, Dorsey had a chance to address concerns in person.

Dorsey even admitted his employees’ bias usually tilts to the left, although he says it does not affect the way the company operates.

Twitter recently joined other social media networks in what appeared like a coordinated ban of InfoWars and its host, Alex Jones.

Although many have agreed with the removal of Jones, most policies at Twitter seem to be arbitrarily enforced on those doing nothing wrong. Anti-white hate like that from New York TImes editorial board member Sarah Jeong is allowed to remain, while conservative voices are silenced for making jokes.

In his AP interview, Woods’ message was clear:

“Free speech is free speech — it’s not Jack Dorsey’s version of free speech.”

And he doesn’t think the censorship will end with him.

“This is about an American being silenced,” he told the AP. “One tweet at a time.”