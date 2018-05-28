Jeff Bezos: Michelle Obama Will Be Our Next President

Jeff Bezos has given Michelle Obama his full support for a 2020 Presidential run by placing full page “Michelle Obama for President” ads on the Amazon website.

What does Bezos know that we don’t?

Unz.com reports: And why did Michelle decide to launch her new book on November 13th, 2018, just a week after the midterm elections? Was that merely a coincidence or was the date chosen by her political advisors for some other reason?

And what about those rumors that Oprah might run for president in 2020? Were they really triggered by off-the-cuff comments by Seth Meyers at the Golden Globes or was Oprah really just a stalking horse for Candidate Michelle?

There’s no doubt that Ms. Obama is wildly popular among liberals and Democrats. According to Gallup, her favorability rating exceeds her husband’s or his two predecessors, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Check out this blurb from a 2017 Gallup survey: “First lady Michelle Obama will leave the White House with the same 68% favorable rating she had when she first moved in. Majorities of Americans have consistently expressed a favorable view of Michelle Obama…. The outgoing first lady’s highest rating was 72%, two months into her husband’s first term in office.” (“President Obama Leaves White House With 58% Favorable Rating”, Gallup)

Michelle’s popularity makes her the overwhelming favorite to face Trump in the 2020 presidential elections, but will she? She says she’s not interested, but I’m not buying it. My guess is that she is being coached by the DNC public relations team who want to roll her out like a new box of soap suds sometime after the midterm elections. Isn’t that what’s really going on? After the ballots are counted, Michelle is going launch her 30-city book tour during which time large throngs of frenzied supporters will ‘spontaneously’ pop up everywhere demanding that their favorite liberal icon throw her hat in the ring and join the fight against ‘evil’ Trump. I can almost hear her yielding to their feverish pleas already:

“I don’t want to be president, but I will do it for you, my people.”

What a scam. Democrat leaders obviously know a winner when they see one, which explains why she got $60 million for her new book. Were the publishers really that impressed with her modest talent as a writer or was she being paid for ‘services to be rendered at some future date’? It sounds like a payoff to me.

Like her husband, Michelle is a thoroughly-reliable political marionette who will play the ‘liberal card’ to maximum effect while quashing the unions, kowtowing to Wall Street, perpetuating the wars, and ensuring that the bulk of the nation’s wealth continues to flow upwards to our glorious 1 percent overlords. It’s worth noting, that Barack’s eight year stint as Prez represented the greatest shift of wealth from middle-to-upper class in the nation’s 240 year history. I fully expect Michelle to break that record during her upcoming tenure as chief executive.

The Democrats aren’t stupid, they know they need Michelle to beat Trump. Biden’s too old, Bernie’s too liberal and Wall Street wouldn’t go near Warren with a 10-foot pole. That leaves Michelle, they’re only hope. Of course, the Dems could change directions altogether, stop playing identity politics, and take a stand on the issues, but no one really expects them to do that. The Democrats have completely abandoned the issues just as they have jettisoned their platform which no one has even referenced in the last 20 years or so. That’s why the party is no longer perceived to have any core convictions, it’s because the corrupt party leadership merely march in lockstep with their big money constituents. A recent survey in the Washington Post shows how low the Dems have sunk. Here’s an excerpt:

“Some 37 percent say the (Democratic) party currently stands for something, while 52 percent say it mainly stands against Trump. Even among Democrats, over one-quarter say their party primarily stands in opposition to Trump rather than for their own agenda.” (Washington Post)

The survey confirms what most people already know, that the Dems stand for nothing, it’s the party of nothing, the Nothing Party. Sure, they hate Trump, but beyond that, they have zilch. It’s a terrible indictment of a party that has lost it’s raison d’etre.

The Democrats are not going to change directions, they’re not going to become an issues-oriented, antiwar, party of the working man. That’s not going to happen. They’re going to implement the same basic strategy they used with Barack Obama, that is, select a person with impressive oratory skills and great personal charisma, transport him to venues that magnify his popularity, fabricate an aura of celebrity around his uber-positive persona, and make sure he speaks in only the broadest and most nebulous terms. (So he isn’t accused of reneging on campaign promises.)

This is what the party bigwigs want, a female Obama who will do exactly what she’s told and faithfully execute the warmongering imperial agenda without the slightest reservation.

Michelle is not only the perfect choice , she also comes with an impeccable resume. She is a Princeton under-grad with a Harvard Law degree. She graduated magna cum laude, top of her class. She has a spotless public service record with virtually no skeletons in the closet. She is a paragon, a shining example of strength, virtue and perseverance, a telegenic colossus who can deliver a barnburner with the best of them, and then, mingle with the little people hoeing weeds in the White House veggie garden. She’s got it all. She’s a black woman whose name recognition and international stature make her the most formidable candidate in the country today, bar none.

But the one thing that makes Michelle more attractive than any of the other Democratic candidates, is the fact that she is a proven commodity, a trusted ally who party elites know they can depend on. Michelle Obama is not going to rock the boat, she’s not going to try to lift the country’s cast-offs out of poverty, or try to raise living standards for ordinary working people, or put an end the bloody foreign wars. She’s going to do exactly what her husband did for 8 years, exalt in his role as a meaningless figurehead who helped to conceal the sinister puppetmasters who pulled his strings. Michelle is going to do the same damn thing, which is why the party bosses love her.