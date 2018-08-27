Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedo Island’ Temple Torn Down

Billionaire and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private island is being quietly dismantled by a team of contractors, according to new photographs.
Epstein’s ‘pedo island’ – a favourite getaway spot for high-level government pedophiles – recently suffered a devastating fire following a 4.9 earthquake in April.
Now, evidence of Epstein’s nefarious activities on the island is being further eradicated right before our very eyes.
Justinformednews.com reports: Among many weird things about this story, there still seems to be no confirmations as new photos seem to show a helicopter landing at a seemingly empty Little Saint James Island AKA the final destination of the Epstein “Lolita Express” private jet.
Now, that is certainly not the strangest thing about these photos…
The photos seem to clearly show the dome from the top of the creepy temple to be missing.
More research will certainly be needed to discover if these photos are real or just great photoshopping.
But, I am of the opinion that this temple was hiding an elevator shaft to an underground complex. In this underground complex, it has been alleged that everything from human trafficking to ritual abuse to worse has been happening for quite some time.
So, my only question for you is:
What do you think?
