Jim Carrey: Trump Literally Eats Immigrant Babies

June 21, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai Entertainment 0

Actor Jim Carrey accuses Trump of eating foreign babies

Actor Jim Carrey has launched a new scathing attack against President Trump – accusing him of literally eating immigrant babies.  

In a tweet, the comedian showed a picture depicting Donald Trump feasting on the limb of an immigrant baby, with the words “The Art of the Meal” captioned above it.

Infowars.com reports: “If the Democrats would just stop the Mueller investigation, build a wall, declare me a God and pass a special law allowing me to marry my hot daughter I wouldn’t have to devour these immigrant babies. It’s terrible what they’re doing. Obstructionists!” Carrey tweeted Wednesday.

The Hollywood funnyman has been using his amateurish art to peddle mean-spirited misinformation and leftist talking points about Trump’s family, his administration, and the populist conservative movement, even going after Infowars and Alex Jones.

Here’s one depicting Trump’s sons being gored by an elephant.

He made another attacking White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’ appearance.

Carrey’s unfunny and unhinged works of “art” add little value to the political conversation, but they do showcase Trump Derangement Syndrome in spectacular fashion.

