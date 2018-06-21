Jim Carrey: Trump Literally Eats Immigrant Babies

Actor Jim Carrey has launched a new scathing attack against President Trump – accusing him of literally eating immigrant babies.

In a tweet, the comedian showed a picture depicting Donald Trump feasting on the limb of an immigrant baby, with the words “The Art of the Meal” captioned above it.

Infowars.com reports: “If the Democrats would just stop the Mueller investigation, build a wall, declare me a God and pass a special law allowing me to marry my hot daughter I wouldn’t have to devour these immigrant babies. It’s terrible what they’re doing. Obstructionists!” Carrey tweeted Wednesday.

“If the Democrats would just stop the Mueller investigation, build a wall, declare me a God and pass a special law allowing me to marry my hot daughter I wouldn’t have to devour these immigrant babies. It’s terrible what they’re doing. Obstructionists!” pic.twitter.com/LgOejCxRTN — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 19, 2018

The Hollywood funnyman has been using his amateurish art to peddle mean-spirited misinformation and leftist talking points about Trump’s family, his administration, and the populist conservative movement, even going after Infowars and Alex Jones.

If u believe wrestling is real u may even believe Fox news, Info Wars and the robotic drones on Sinclair Broadcasting. But wrestling doesn’t harm viewers. Performers like Sean Hannity and Alex Jones should join the WWE where their hyperbole will do less damage to the culture. pic.twitter.com/HHsfvRaToJ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 3, 2018

Here’s one depicting Trump’s sons being gored by an elephant.

He made another attacking White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’ appearance.

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Carrey’s unfunny and unhinged works of “art” add little value to the political conversation, but they do showcase Trump Derangement Syndrome in spectacular fashion.