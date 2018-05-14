Jimmy Kimmel: It’s Time To Drop Anti-Trump Act

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, known for his incessant Trump-bashing routine, says it’s now time for more creative humour in his ABC gig as audiences are sick of being constantly bombarded with anti-trump jokes.

Though Kimmel doesn’t promise his comedy routine will be totally Trump-free, he plans to make the President less of a focus moving forward.

Conservativefighters.com reports: In an interview with Deadline, Kimmel was asked if he had “been saving up a barrelful [sic] of barbs for the President and his ongoing big show.”

He responded:

“Oh, wow. Yeah, you know, I hadn’t really thought about it that way, but I guess you’re right. Hopefully it’ll be the last upfront of the Trump era, too. So, I don’t know, I don’t know how much focus there will be on that. I think people have had an a**-full of Donald Trump, and I feel like the upfront is a time to look within and make fun of ourselves.”

Kimmel also says he “can’t image that it will be entirely Trump free,” but he’s not planning on Trump being the focus of his jokes.

“Already I’m seeing a lot of other things to point out, to make fun of,” he said. “We’re getting all sorts of new terminology that doesn’t seem to last one year to the next.”’

Since Trump won the 2016 presidential election, Kimmel has frequently gone after not only Trump, but also his family and his staff. At one point, Kimmel even mocked First Lady Melania Trump’s accent, despite her speaking a total of six different languages and English not being her first.