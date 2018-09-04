Joe Biden’s Son Accepted $1 Billion Check From China

Creepy uncle Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, accepted a big, fat check from the Chinese government – allowing his father to evade disclosing a $1 billion private equity deal with China.

According to Breitbart News Senior editor-at-large Peter Schweizer, the Clintons are not the only prominent Democrat family engaged in dodgy business deals with foreign governments.

“We’re all familiar with globalization and the phenomenon as it relates to the economy and corporations. Well, corruption is being globalized as well,” Schweizer told Fox News host Steve Hilton.

“One of the best ways to make friends in Washington is to do deals with family members,” he said. “Joe Biden every year as vice president, he has to disclose his income, assuming those disclosures are honest. He can’t have a big, fat check from the Chinese government in that disclosure form, but his adult son, Hunter Biden, he doesn’t have to disclose anything.”

Bizpacreview.com reports: Schweizer detailed how Hunter’s firm made a $1 billion private equity deal after the father and son were on a trip to China in 2013 when the vice president met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Other business deals with Chinese entities were also struck, benefiting the younger Biden’s company while affecting U.S. national security.

Schweizer, whose previous work included blowing the whistle on the Clinton Foundation’s pay-to-play racket, details his findings in his latest book, “Secret Empires: How Our Politicians Hide Corruption and Enrich Their Families and Friends.”

“Large amounts of foreign money flowing in, and the number one recipient of the cash coming out is the vice president’s son,” Schweizer told Hilton.

And as critics regularly slam President Trump and his family’s business dealings, which predate the Trump presidency, Biden’s family seemed to be engaged in the questionable deals while the family patriarch was serving as the vice president of the Unites States.

Over his years in office, Biden along with former Secretary of State John Kerry negotiated many high-stakes deals with foreign governments, while the private equity company founded by their sons at times secured exclusive deals with those same foreign governments.

Hilton noted that with all the previous attention on the Clinton Foundation and the corruption surrounding the Clinton family dealings, “it’s looking like the Bidens are operating by the same playbook.”

And with Biden being touted as a contender for the 2020 presidential election, it remains to be seen if the corruption in the family’s business dealings and as part of the broader corruption in former President Obama’s administration, will be scrutinized.

But with the idol worship by the left of Biden and anything connected to Obama, it doesn’t seem likely. At least Schweizer’s extensive and explosive research has provided a road map of the deep swamp.