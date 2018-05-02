John Bolton Considering Libya Nuclear Model For North Korea

Is Libya’s history about to be repeated?

John Bolton says the United States has the Libya model in mind to denuclearize North Korea.

“We have very much in mind the Libya model from 2003, 2004,” Bolton told Fox News when asked if North Korea would have to fully give up its nuclear weapons, fuel and missiles before the US makes concessions.

Trumps new national security adviser said that the US wants evidence the country has made a strategic decision to give up all of its nuclear weapons.

We all know what happened to the Libya and its president Muammar Gaddafi

So when talking about the “Libyan model”, does Bolton mean the 2003 denuclearization or the devastating West-assisted civil war of 2011?

RT reports: The US has already expressed its intention to make North Korea take “irreversible” steps towards denuclearization, without guaranteeing any concession in relation to its military presence.

CIA Director and newly appointed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo identified the Trump administration’s “objective” with regard to North Korea as “complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization” in an ABC News interview.

In a separate interview with Fox News, US National Security Advisor John Bolton stated that the 2003 agreement to eliminate Libya’s weapons of mass destruction program could serve as a model for the North Korea negotiations.

“We have very much in mind the Libya model from 2003, 2004. There are obviously differences. The Libyan program was much smaller, but that was basically the agreement that we made,” Bolton said.

Former Libyan president Muammar Gaddafi agreed to dismantle the country’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of imposed Western sanctions. In 2011, he was killed by a NATO-led bombing of the country, which led to a civil war and Islamist terrorism groups rising in the region.