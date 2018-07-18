John Brennan: CIA & FBI Must Withhold Intel From President Trump

Former CIA Director John Brennan has the FBI and CIA to stop sharing intelligence with President Trump – a criminal act punishable by life imprisonment.

According to Brennan, Trump’s recent summit with Putin was “treasonous” therefore making his presidency “illegitimate.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In what sounded like a signal to Deep State operatives, Brennan warned the Intel community may begin to “withhold vital intelligence” from President Trump to protect information.

Via The Washington Times:

In light of Mr. Trump’s comments about the intelligence community, Mr. Brennan said “there very well might be” a shift in the covert community to “withhold vital intelligence” in order to protect that information.

“Dan Coats and Gina Haspel need to be on top of their game now and speak truth to power,” he said, referring to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and CIA Director Gina Haspel. “And make sure Trump doesn’t get away with this.”

Mr. Brennan said Mr. Trump was “way, way out of his depth” meeting one-on-one with the “master manipulator,” Mr. Putin.

No CIA agent would have entertained an individual private talk with any Russian, Mr. Brennan said, because “that’s just something we don’t do.”

The former CIA director warned that Mr. Trump could have potentially compromised or impacted intelligence capabilities during that private meeting.

“I still don’t understand why he didn’t trust John Bolton, Mike Pompeo to be in that meeting,” Mr. Brennan said.

Mr. Brennan said it would be “unbelievable” if Russia did not keep a single recording of Mr. Trump’s private statements, but he wasn’t sure the U.S. did.

“I believe that whatever Mr. Trump said in that meeting is now memorialized on Russian tape and will be utilized by Putin against Trump,” the former CIA director said.

On Monday, former CIA Director, John Brennan claimed Trump’s presser with Putin exceeded the threshold of “high crimes and misdemeanors” then said it was “nothing short of treasonous.”

Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you??? — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 16, 2018

President Trump slammed the former CIA Director in an interview with Fox News Tucker Carlson, calling Brennan “a very bad guy.”

“I think Brennan is a very bad guy and if you look at it a lot of things happened under his watch,” Trump told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. “I think he’s a very bad person.”

John Brennan is the puppet master behind the Trump-Russia collusion narrative and he helped promote Hillary’s garbage Russia dossier.

If anyone compromised our intelligence capabilities, it was John Brennan and James Clapper, two corrupt criminals who should already be in prison.