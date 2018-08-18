John Brennan Considers Suing Trump Over Revoked Security Clearance

Disgraced former CIA Director John Brennan is considering suing Donald Trump over the revocation of his security clearance last week.

Speaking with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Friday night, Brennan said he is exploring every possible legal recourse available to him.

“I think that’s why there’s been such an outcry from many intelligence professions, not to support me, but to support the principle that security clearances are something that’s very solemn and serious and should never ever be used for political purposes,” Brennan began.

Dailycaller.com reports: “As you can imagine, a number of lawyers have reached out to say there is a very strong case here, not so much to reclaim mine but to prevent this from happening in the future.”

“And so, I am thinking about what it is that I might want to do,” Brennan stated.

The White House revoked the security clearance of the former CIA director-turned MSNBC Trump critic on Wednesday.

“At this time, I’m trying to make sure that the principle is what is going to be defended and supported and this is something that should not be repeated,” he continued.

“The other people on the so-called enemy’s list now, I think this is just another example of Mr. Trump trying to frighten and intimidate others.”