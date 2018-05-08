John Kerry Admits He Committed Treason Against U.S.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry has confessed to committing treason by negotiating with Iran behind President Trump’s back in order to save the nuclear deal.

Kerry’s admission that he violated the Logan Act could see him serve three years in a federal prison.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Unfortunately, no one in American history has been prosecuted under the Logan Act, so Kerry and his people obviously think it’s okay to just flout the law. However, a determined prosecutor could certainly make a case for a crime called “TREASON.”

Spurned former president Barack Obama and Kerry have been undermining Trump policy with foreign leaders ever since Trump took office, and even before.

Big League Politics reported on German chancellor Angela Merkel’s key role in feeding the Deep State some intelligence that could keep the FISA warrants on Trump active even after Obama left office:

WASHINGTON — House lawmakers are zeroing in on a meeting that German chancellor Angela Merkel held with President Obama at a key moment as one of the FISA warrants against Trump was set to expire. Lawmakers are aware of the role of foreign governments in collaborating with U.S. intelligence agencies in the Trump investigation as recently as 2017.

Germany provided information beginning in 2015 to aide British spies and the Obama administration in compiling the Christopher Steele “dossier.”

Obama had been called out by the Drudge Report for visiting foreign leaders in Europe in the spring of 2017 right before President Trump visited those leaders in Europe. It turns out that one of those Obama meetings is now under scrutiny on Capitol Hill.

Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein gave a redacted document to Rep. Devin Nunes, showing two major redactions about the creation of the Trump “Dossier” and the launch of FISA warrants and Robert Mueller’s investigation during the 2016 campaign. The redactions were: “the name of a country and the name of a foreign agent who supplied information.”

Now we know: the country is Germany and the foreign agent was either Angela Merkel or someone who worked for Angela Merkel in foreign intelligence.

The redacted sections will be referencing one of the European countries and agents that share SIGINT (signal intelligence) to US Intelligence,” says Chuck Marler, a longtime agent of the FBI Special Surveillance Group under Robert Mueller, who is an official whistleblower in this case.

SIGINT countries were involved in sharing information that helped the Christopher Steele dossier to come together. The Guardian reported in an amazingly under-covered article: “Over the next six months, until summer 2016, a number of western agencies shared further information on contacts between Trump’s inner circle and Russians, sources said. The European countries that passed on electronic intelligence – known as sigint – included Germany, Estonia and Poland. Australia, a member of the “Five Eyes” spying alliance that also includes the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, also relayed material, one source said.”

So Germany helped build the dossier. When does Merkel re-emerge in this picture?

“Fast forward to April/May 2017, roughly the same time the fourth and final FISA warrant was running out (because the Carter Page story was determined false). Rosenstein and McCabe were in desperate need of renewed help from intelligence to keep the Russian Collusion narrative alive,” Marler reports.

“Well they weren’t going to get help from the CIA because Pompeo was now CIA Director and wouldn’t help with a faux collusion narrative. In comes Obama to the rescue. He meets with Merkel in private (the US no longer monitored her communications because of the previous mishap) to beg for some more Sigint information to keep the collusion narrative alive. Conveniently he meets her hours prior to Trump’s meeting and his stay in her heavily monitored territory.”