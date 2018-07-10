John McCain: Brett Kavanaugh Is Impeccable SCOTUS Choice

Senator John McCain has praised President Trump’s Supreme Court pick, heralding Judge Brett Kavanaugh as someone with “impeccable credentials” who is a “fair, mainstream judge.”

“In selecting Judge Brett Kavanaugh to fill the vacancy left by Justice Kennedy, President Trump has chosen a nominee with impeccable credentials and a strong record of upholding the Constitution,” McCain said in a statement.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: “Over the course of Judge Kavanaugh’s impressive legal career, he has built a reputation as a fair, independent, and mainstream judge who has earned widespread respect from his peers,” McCain continued.

“One of the Senate’s highest constitutional responsibilities is to provide advice and consent on nominations to the Supreme Court, and I look forward to the Senate fulfilling this critical duty through a fair and thorough confirmation process,”

The Arizona senator has stayed back in his home state since December as he battles brain cancer nearly a year after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma.

After President Trump announced his nomination at the White House on Monday, Kavanaugh was praised by several Republican figures, including former President George W. Bush, who called Kavanaugh an “outstanding” selection.

If confirmed, Kavanaugh will replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

With McCain back in Arizona, Republicans have only 50 members in Washington to likely vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination and will need all of them for confirmation if Democrats unanimously oppose him.