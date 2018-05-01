John Podesta Claims Hillary Clinton Lost Election Because Of Aliens

Just when you thought Hillary Clinton and her campaign staff had run out of people and groups to blame for their 2016 election defeat, John Podesta has gone on TV and blamed aliens.

No, you’re not in the Twilight Zone: Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta appeared on on the History Channel’s Ancient Aliens Friday night and shared his new theory that the Deep State didn’t let her to win because she planned to release secret alien files.

“Secretary Clinton was also interested in the topic” of releasing UFO documentation and was very open about that fact “if elected, she would have ordered a more thorough declassification review,” according to John Podesta.

After this statement from Hillary’s campaign manager, the narrator continues: “Many believe that if Clinton had won, there would have been a seismic shift from the government’s long-held policy of secrecy concerning UFO investigations to a new policy of full disclosure.”

Is this the answer to Hillary’s question “What Happened?” That’s certainly the documentary makers’ implication:

“The CIA, the Pentagon, they were worried about Hillary Clinton…winning the presidency and going to the Pentagon and basically saying, ‘you’re going to get me the information I need to disclose the extraterrestrial presence, or I’m going to fire every single one of you,’” Bassett says.

Tune in to The History Channel tonight at 9pm ET for the season premiere of Ancient Aliens #TheTruthIsOutThere — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) April 27, 2018

Per Washington Examiner: And so it came to be, this former White House chief of staff and counselor to the president sat before Ancient Aliens cameras and unloaded enigmatic observations like, “The government seems to be completely unaccountable to the American public,” and “I’ve had a number of members of Congress, members of the U.S. Senate say to me, ‘Keep going at this. I’m really interested in it, but I can’t say anything about it.’“

Behold this surreal exchange, wherein Podesta very seriously reflects on the Clinton campaign’s pro-alien declassification platform.

NARRATOR: Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta, is well-known for his interest in UFO and extraterrestrial encounters, and according to him, so is she.

PODESTA: Secretary Clinton, likewise, was also kind of interested in the topic, and during the course of the campaign said that, if elected, she would have ordered a more thorough declassification review …

NARRATOR: Many believe that had Clinton won, there would have been a seismic shift from the government’s long-held policy of secrecy concerning UFO investigations to a new policy of full disclosure.

PODESTA: The system of regulation that creates our secrecy system — what’s top secret, what’s confidential, these lower levels of classification — that’s regulated and has been since the Truman administration by executive order of the president. The president sets forward the general rules of classification, and some presidents have been more forthcoming, wanted less secrecy, some have tightened the reins and wanted more secrecy. It makes a difference.

That provided an opening for another of the episode’s commentators to claim, “The CIA and the Pentagon, they were worried about Hillary Clinton, Secretary Clinton, all the statements she was making, winning the presidency, and going to the Pentagon and basically saying, ‘You are going to give me the information I need to disclose the extraterrestrial presence or I’m gonna fire every single one of you.’”

Which, in turn, set up another expert nicely to insist with dramatic flair: “John Podesta was trying to get ready to open up that we’re not alone in the universe. All of that crashed when a different person became president of the United States.”

“November 8, 2016: Donald Trump was elected as America’s next president,” the History Channel’s narrator intones. “There would be no disclosure of the secret UFO files.”

To be fair to Hillary Clinton and John Podesta, this new idea that aliens cost them the 2016 election is less far-fetched than their wild and desperate conspiracy theory claiming Trump’s election was secured by scheming puppetmasters in Russia. And that’s saying something.