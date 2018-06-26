Judge Rules DNC Destroyed Ballots During 2016 Election

A judge has ruled that the DNC violated state and federal laws by illegally destroying ballots from a 2016 congressional race.

Florida’s Department of State said it will send investigators to the Broward County elections office in upcoming elections to ensure the Democratic party don’t break the law again.

Tampabay.com reports: The decision involved Tim Canova’s bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in the 2016 Democratic primary.

Canova lost, 57 percent to 43 percent.

Canova wanted to look for voting irregularities and sought to see the ballots in 2017. He sued Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes when the ballots weren’t produced. However, Snipes had approved destruction of the ballots.

Snipes’ attorney says they’ll appeal the decision.