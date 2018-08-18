Judge Ellis Receives Death Threats After Denying CNN Doxxing Request

August 18, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Judge Ellis receives death threats after denying CNN their doxxing request

Following CNN’s attempts to get the names and addresses of the Manafort jurors, Judge Ellis has received death threats from unnamed sources.  

On Friday, Judge Ellis revealed that he was under 24/7 marshal’s protection following his ruling to prevent CNN from doxxing the jurors while they arrive at their verdict.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Judge Ellis told the courtroom the jurors were “scared” and “afraid” so he decided not to allow their names be released to the public.

Judge Ellis declined a motion by WaPo, CNN and Buzzfeed to unseal jurors names, reported Courthouse News reporter Brandi Buchman.

Judge Ellis told the courtroom he has received threats.

Judge Ellis would not elaborate on the threats he has received.

“I have the marshal’s protection. I don’t even go to the hotel alone. I won’t even reveal the name of the hotel,” Judge Ellis said.

Update: A note was passed from the jurors to the court requesting to end at 5 PM because a juror has plans this evening.

Update: It does not appear the jurors have reached a verdict today. Judge Ellis will ask the jurors this afternoon if they want to resume deliberations at 11:00 AM or 1 PM ET on Monday.

WHILE YOU ARE HERE…

The mass censorship of independent media is exploding. Our content is being silenced on social media and demonetized by mega-corporations who want to eliminate competition. But you can help us in this fight. Your freedom matters. Your voice matters. You have the power to fight those who seek to silence us.

You are our most important ally.

We need your support now. Donate to help us fight Big Brother censorship.

DONATE NOW

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)