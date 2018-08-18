Judge Ellis Receives Death Threats After Denying CNN Doxxing Request

Following CNN’s attempts to get the names and addresses of the Manafort jurors, Judge Ellis has received death threats from unnamed sources.

On Friday, Judge Ellis revealed that he was under 24/7 marshal’s protection following his ruling to prevent CNN from doxxing the jurors while they arrive at their verdict.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Judge Ellis told the courtroom the jurors were “scared” and “afraid” so he decided not to allow their names be released to the public.

Judge Ellis declined a motion by WaPo, CNN and Buzzfeed to unseal jurors names, reported Courthouse News reporter Brandi Buchman.

Judge T.S. Ellis III has declined a motion by WaPo, CNN and BuzzFeed to unseal jurors names. Nor will he release sealed transcripts from bench conferences. He has said he will order them released after the #ManafortTrial concludes. — Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) August 17, 2018

Judge Ellis told the courtroom he has received threats.

On the media request, Judge Ellis said he didn't wish to reveal jurors names/addresses out of an abundance of caution. Judge Ellis has received threats, he told the courtroom. (1/3) — Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) August 17, 2018

Judge Ellis would not elaborate on the threats he has received.

“I won’t reveal to you any of the threats [I have received] and I have no reason to believe that if [the jurors] had their names revealed, they wouldn’t be threatened. I don’t feel it’s right if I release their names.”

(2/3) — Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) August 17, 2018

“I have the marshal’s protection. I don’t even go to the hotel alone. I won’t even reveal the name of the hotel,” Judge Ellis said.

“I have the marshal’s protection. I don’t even go to the hotel alone. I won’t even reveal the name of the hotel.”

(3/3) — Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) August 17, 2018

Update: A note was passed from the jurors to the court requesting to end at 5 PM because a juror has plans this evening.

NOW: The note passed from jurors to the court was merely a request to end at 5PM because a juror has plans this evening. — Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) August 17, 2018

Update: It does not appear the jurors have reached a verdict today. Judge Ellis will ask the jurors this afternoon if they want to resume deliberations at 11:00 AM or 1 PM ET on Monday.

It does not appear that jurors have reached a verdict today in the #ManafortTrial. The judge has said later today he will ask jurors if they wish to reconvene at 11AM or 1PM Monday. — Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) August 17, 2018