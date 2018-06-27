Trump: Judge Jeanine Pirro Will Be Next Supreme Court Justice

Judge Jeanine Pirro is one of President Trump’s top picks for Supreme Court Justice, according to Donald Trump Jr.

Following the announcement Wednesday that Justice Associate Anthony Kennedy will retire in July, Trump Jr. hinted that his father is eyeing the outspoken Conservative judge as a likely replacement.

This would be pretty awesome😂😂😂 https://t.co/TrM714IMAR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 27, 2018

“This would be pretty awesome,” Trump tweeted, referencing another tweet that says, “Introducing Supreme Court Justice Jeanine Pirro.”

"Justice Jeanine Pirro"… That has a nice ring to it https://t.co/kgwZ8h7Qzy — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) June 27, 2018

Thehill.com reports: Trump’s comment came shortly after Kennedy announced his retirement — a move that will give President Trump the opportunity to nominate his second right-leaning Supreme Court justice since taking office.

Pirro is known for her cozy relationship with Trump.

Earlier this month, Politico reported that she told Trump administration staffers she was interested in taking over Jeff Sessions’s role as Attorney General. Pirro also was reportedly considered a possible nominee for the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York during Trump’s transition.

Trump has appeared for interviews on Pirro’s show, “Judge Jeanine” twice since taking office.

Because Trump is an avid viewer of the show, White House communication staffers place aides on Pirro’s show each week, in part to deter the president from calling in, The Washington Post reported earlier this year.