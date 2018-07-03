Judge Pirro: Socialists Have Taken Over The Democratic Party

Judge Jeanine Pirro has warned that the Democratic party has been taken over by far-left socialists who are hell-bent on destroying America.

Speaking on her Fox News show, Pirro commented that the power of American socialism “has never been more clear.”

Westernjournal.com reports: “Right now in America, there are forces dug in, organized and well-funded doing whatever is necessary to make socialism happen,” said Pirro.

She said the proof of her theory came in the orchestrated protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

“Today’s demonstrations are part of an ongoing step-by-step agenda to change our country at its very core,” she said, focusing upon extremists’ support for illegal immigration and liberals’ calls for wiping out Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The overarching message is that illegals — people who do not respect our laws — are entitled to everything that we Americans are. They are being wronged by Americans if we don’t share our wealth, our capitalistic success and our way of life with them. This, my friends, is socialism,” Pirro said.

Pirro said that the marches against Trump and ICE are part of a well-organized effort.

“Like the Women’s March, these anti-Trump protesters are extremely well organized and they are more than political. They are ideological. We are witnessing the evolution of a socialist coup,” she said.

Pirro said she will not cave to the socialist agenda.

“Socialists want what you have. I, for one, work hard, pay taxes, believe in capitalism, and have no plan to move to Venezuela or Sweden,” she said.

Check out her statement here:

The New York-based Pirro was a witness to Tuesday’s triumph of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, who ousted 10-term Democratic Congressman Joseph Crowley in a congressional district that covers parts of Queens and The Bronx. The Empire State also includes the gubernatorial candidacy of former “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon. Both Nixon and Ocasio-Cortez want to abolish ICE.

Last week, Nixon called ICE a “terrorist organization.”

“ICE has strayed so far away from its mission. It is supposed to be here to keep Americans safe but what it has turned into, frankly, is a terrorist organization of its own. That is terrorizing people who are coming to this country,” she said, according to NY1.

Pirro said Nixon was heading “so far from the interests of the American people” by wanting to abolish ICE.

“The whole point of ICE is to protect the American people from illegals who would do us harm physically and financially,” Pirro said.

“Socialists are beginning to win elections at the state and national level, defeating even long-term incumbents,” she said, referring to Ocasio-Cortez. “Expect more hard-left Democratic candidates to run.”

Pirro said that the liberal narrative is “backwards.”

“Trump issues an executive order to end family separations and yet they still oppose him,” Pirro said.