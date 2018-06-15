Judge Finds Twitter Guilty Of ‘Extreme Censorship’

A California superior court judge has found Twitter guilty of ‘extreme censorship’ and of fraudulently advertising themselves as advocates of ‘free speech.’

Twitter lost its bid to dismiss a lawsuit by Jared Taylor of American Renaissance, who challenged the Twitter’s routine practise of censoring conservative users.

Judge Harold Kahn ruled that Twitter’s policy of suspending accounts “at any time, for any reason or for no reason” may be unconscionable and that the company calling itself a platform devoted to free speech may be misleading and therefore fraudulent.

Information Liberation reports: American Renaissance broke the news on Gab, a Twitter alternative with a focus on free speech.

Here’s the full transcript of the court proceedings.

In a video posted to YouTube in February, Taylor explained his reasoning for suing Twitter and said the case could have wide-reaching implications for everyone being censored on the site for their political views.