Judicial Watch Demands Criminal Investigation Into Soros Funding Of Caravan

Judicial Watch has called for a criminal investigation into George Soros’s funding the migrant caravan heading to the U.S. border.

Appearing on Fox Business, Judicial Watch’s Chris Farrell accused Soros of using US-taxpayer money to help fund the caravan:

Infowars.com reports: Earlier this year, WND reported that the previous migrant caravan had the “support of major foundations, corporations and billionaire George Soros.”

And last year, Judicial Watch said the U.S. Agency for International Development, a federal agency which works closely with the State Dept., was giving grant money to Soros-linked groups which were pushing leftist agendas in various countries.

Six US senators also asked then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to investigate the relationship between USAid and the Soros-funded foundations.

“Much of the concerning activity in Macedonia has been perpetuated through USAID funds awarded to implement in entities such as George Soros’ Open Society Foundations,” stated the March 14, 2017 letter. “As the recipient of multiple grant awards and serving as a USAID contractor implementing projects in this small nation of 2.1 million people, our taxpayer funded foreign aid goes far, allowing Foundation Open Society-Macedonia (FOSM) to push a progressive agenda and invigorate the political left…”

Similar grants were given to Soros operations in Romania and Colombia, according to Judicial Watch.

Furthermore, last week the Gateway Pundit suggested that caravan migrants were carrying USAid bags.