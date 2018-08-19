Julian Assange’s Mother: Seth Rich Was DNC Leaker

The mother of Julian Assange claims murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich was the person behind the leaked DNC emails, not Russia.

In a tweet sent Thursday, Mrs. Christine Assange slammed the media for failing to adequately report on the corruption within the Democratic party and Hillary Clinton campaign during the 2016 election.

In the tweet, Mrs. Assange claims WikiLeaks’ release of the DNC emails helped expose Hillary Clinton’s numerous misdeeds, including the rigging of the 2016 primaries against Bernie Sanders. The release of the emails, she claims, put a target on her son’s back.

“Its the duty of media to inform citizens about corruption,” she began.

“A DNC Bernie supporter [Seth Rich] disgruntled with rigging leaked docs proving corruption. What should Wikileaks should have done? Hold on to them till after the election to advantage Hillary?”

“You are shooting the messenger!”

Mrs. Assange is referring to the fact that Seth Rich, a Bernie supporter, was likely frustrated with the blatant primary rigging against Bernie Sanders in 2016.

WikiLeaks has repeatedly denied that Russian hackers had anything to do with the leaked Clinton and Podesta emails.

In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2016, Wikileaks envoy Craig Murray told the newspaper that Seth Rich was “frustrated with the DNC rigging the Democratic primaries against Sanders” and decided to take matter into his own hands and leak the emails.

“Neither of the leaks came from the Russians,” Murray said. “The source had legal access to the information. The documents came from inside leaks, not hacks.”