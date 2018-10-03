Julie Swetnick’s Democrat Ex Claims She Likes ‘Group Sex’; Is ‘Mentally Ill’

Julie Swetnick, the woman produced by Michael Avenatti to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, is officially finished. A former lover of hers — a Democratic congressional candidate, no less — has just came forward admitting that she enjoys “group sex” with “multiple guys” at the same time, and that her family warned him that she is mentally ill.

Julie Swetnick’s name first surfaced last Wednesday as Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing porn star Stormy Daniels, announced his new client on Twitter, writing, “Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected.”

Swetnick then went on to star on CNN and other liberal new outlets, claiming that she attended 10 parties where gang rapes were taking place, and that she was the victim of a gang rape at a 1982 party where Brett Kavanaugh was present.

MadWorld reports: The timing of Swetnick’s allegation was more than coincidental, with Brett Kavanaugh and his first accuser, Palo Alto University professor Christine Blasey Ford, set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee the very next day. The Supreme Court nominee denied the new allegations in a statement released the same day they were made, saying, “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is, and this never happened.”

Many people felt the same way; namely, that Swetnick’s allegations were far too outrageous to be believed, especially considering Brett Kavanaugh’s unimpeachable character and reputation as a perfect gentleman. Others questioned why Swetnick would continue returning to these “gang rape” parties over and over again, even after supposedly being assaulted. Now, we may have our answer: Apparently, Julie Swetnick is into group sex with multiple male partners at a time, and she has been since high school, according to a former lover.

In a letter dated October 2, 2018, former EMMY-winning meteorologist and Democratic congressional candidate Dennis Ketterer admits to having an extramarital relationship with Swetnick in 1993 after she approached him in a D.C.-area bar and he thought she was a “prostitute.”

Ketterer wrote, “I do not believe her allegations against Mr. Kavanaugh.” His opinion is based on the claim that Swetnick admitted to him that she enjoyed group sex with multiple men at a time, and later, her father advised that Swetnick suffered from mental problems.

“As I sat alone at the end of the bar, Julie approached me,” Ketterer wrote in the letter released Tuesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee. “She was alone, quite beautiful, well-dressed and no drink in hand. Consequently, my initial thought was that she might be a high end call girl because at the time I weighed 350 lbs so what would someone like her want with me? But there was no conversation about exchanging sex for money so I decided to talk with her for a few minutes. I had never been hit on in a bar before.”

Over the next few weeks, Ketterer claims that he and a “sexually aggressive” Swetnick got together multiple times at her home. But, he ultimately ended their relationship after she told him that she enjoyed having sex with multiple men at a time.

“Things got derailed when Julie told me that she liked to have sex with more than one guy at a time,” wrote Ketterer. “In fact sometimes with several at one time. She wanted to know if that would ok in our relationship. I asked her if this was just a fantasy of hers. She responded that she first tried sex with multiple guys while in high school and still liked it from time-to-time. She brought it up because she wanted to know if I would be interested in that.”

“A.I.D.S. was a huge issue at the time,” Ketterer explained. “And I had children. Due to her having a directly stated penchant for group sex, I decided not to see her anymore. It put my head back on straight. That was the last conversation we had.”

A few years later, Ketterer decided to run for Congress as a Democrat and decided to inquire as to whether Swetnick, who had told him she was a Democrat years before, would be interested in assisting with his campaign. However, those plans were derailed when Swetnick’s own father revealed that his daughter had “psychological and other problems.”

“When I talked to him about possibly bringing her on to help with my campaign, he told me that she had psychological and other problems at the time,” Ketterer wrote. “When I asked he would not go into detail and said that I wouldn’t want her to work on my campaign. His response was rather abrupt. He hung up on me.”

Ultimately, Ketterer decided to share his experience with Swetnick after watching Judge Kavanaugh’s wife Ashley during last week’s Senate hearing. “As I watched part of the afternoon confirmation hearing the next day, and saw Mrs. Kavanaugh looking so sad I felt that she needed to know that in this instance, her husband was being mischaracterized,” wrote Ketterer.

This is obviously a major blow to Julie Swetnick’s credibility. It comes just one day after her disaster of an interview with NBC News, in which she admitted that she couldn’t be sure Brett Kavanaugh was one of the boys who assaulted her during a party in the 1980’s.