Justin Trudeau Allows ISIS Slaveholder To Immigrate To Canada

Justin Trudeau agreed to allow a known ISIS militant who owned numerous slaves to enter Canada and gain citizenship.

Why would Trudeau’s government protect such a monster?

Rebel Media reports: Ezra talks to Barbara Kay about her latest column in the National Post, contrasting Canada’s welcome to Muslim refugees to that of Yazidis fleeting genocide in Iraq.

She relates the plight of one Yazidi woman, who survived the ordeal of being a sex slave to ISIS terrorists:

Nada and her children were forced to watch four men being beheaded. Eventually, because Nada speaks fluent Arabic and could pass as Muslim, she was able to escape with her children and contact family members in Kurdistan, who paid for smugglers to take them there.

Canada accepted Nada and her children, but not her father or sister. She has been living in London, Ont., for eight months. Recently, on a bus, she recognized X — the slave-market boss who had owned her and used her for months. They got off at the same stop. X saw her, covered his face and ran off.

Nada went to the refugee centre and told them the man’s real name and his ISIL name. The official there responded that she was too traumatized to be sure of what she saw. And then that person reportedly told her, “Don’t tell anyone.”

But Nada, who doesn’t need to be submissive any more, told me. I will be happy to share this man’s identity with any immigration official who asks for it. Maybe he’s the only ISIL member who slipped through Canada’s vetting net, or maybe he’s one of a hundred…