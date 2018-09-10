Kaepernick Donated $25K To Terrorist Sympathisers On FBI’s Most Wanted List

Colin Kaepernick made a $25,000 donation to a group that honored terrorists on the FBI’s wanted list, it has been revealed.

Kaepernick’s foundation made the donation to Chicago-based Assata’s Daughters, named after former Black Liberation Army member Assata Shakur who was convicted of the first-degree murder of State Trooper Werner Foerster during a shootout on the New Jersey Turnpike in 1973.

The Daily Mail reports –

Kaepernick, who is well known for his protests against police during the national anthem as a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, made the donation as part of his pledge to donate $100,000 a month for 10 months to ‘organizations working in oppressed communities’.

Assata’s Daughters was founded in 2015 to ‘develop and train young people, ages 4-19, in the Black queer feminist tradition and in the spirit of Assata,’ according to the group’s website.

As the controversy surrounding former San Francisco Forty-niners third-string quarterback Colin Kaepernick continues in the face of Kaepernick being named the spokesman for Nike’s 30th year anniversary for the “Just Do It” campaign, the anger of the American people continues to swell.

It was revealed that Kaepernick made a $25,000 donation to a charitable group honoring convicted cop killer named after former Black Liberation Army member Assata Shakur, Chicago-based Assata’s Daughters in 2017 as part of a $1 million charitable pledge.

AssataÂ Shakur was convicted of first-degree murder in the trooper’s death. Colin Kaepernick has donated to a charity named for her

Assata Shakur (top) was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1973 shooting death of New Jersey state trooper Werner Foerster (bottom). Kaepernick has donated to a charity named for her.

Kaepernick retweeted this birthday greeting to Shakur in July [2017]. She is wanted by the FBI.

‘We prioritize this work to help the current momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement to carry on into the future,’ the statement continues.

Kaepernick’s foundation specified that $2,500 of the donation would go to Cop Watch, a program that trains volunteers to follow and video police officers.