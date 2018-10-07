Kanye West has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts following a barrage of threats from Democrats who slammed the rapper for supporting President Trump.

West had come under heavy fire recently after he wore a MAGA hat on ‘SNL’ and publicly said he supported the President.

Hollywoodreporter.com reports: Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts no longer exist. The rapper’s social media presence has apparently vanished as of Saturday.

It isn’t the first time West has deleted his social media accounts without warning. He stayed off of Twitter for nearly a year, making his return this past April, and recently went back to Instagram as well.

West had come under fire as of late for his support of Donald Trump on SNL and on social media, where he also published a tweet suggesting “we abolish the 13th amendment” of the U.S. Constitution — the amendment that brought an end to slavery when it was ratified in 1865. In since-deleted messages clarifying his words, he added “the 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended” and “not abolish but. let’s amend the 13th amendment.”

Chris Evans slammed West for his comments last weekend, responding to his tweets with “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue.”

Lana Del Rey also left a cutting message for West, who was sporting his “Make America Great Again” cap on Instagram, in his comments section. “Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture,” she said.

West was expected to drop new album Yandhi last weekend, but it has not yet been released. He’s since told TMZ that he plans to go to Africa to record more new music.