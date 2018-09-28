Kanye West: President Trump Is ‘Breaking Through The Matrix’

Rap star Kanye West told a stunned audience that President Donald Trump is breaking through the Matrix by his continual undermining of the Deep State’s agenda.

Appearing at music magazine Fader’s offices in New York on Thursday sporting a MAGA hat, West previewed several new songs before giving an impromptu speech about President Trump and InfoWars founder Alex Jones.

In addition to claiming he’d like to team up with Tesla engineers to build a flying-car factory, Kanye heaped praise on Donald Trump and Alex Jones, referring to them as “matrix-breakers.”

Infowars.com reports:

During the visit, West rocked a redesigned Colin Kaepernick shirt and a Make America Great Again hat he says he also renovated.

“I redesigned it. I changed the brim,” Kanye said, according to Fader. “I mean I changed the shape right here and I put positive energy into the hat.”

West also tweeted a photo of himself wearing the MAGA hat on the set of Saturday Night Live.

West faced criticism from the Left in April after he praised conservative commentator Candace Owens on Twitter, in addition to tweeting pics of himself wearing a Make America Great Again hat and claiming he and President Trump possess “dragon energy.”