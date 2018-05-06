Historians Confirm Karl Marx Was Employed By The Rothschilds

Historians have confirmed that Karl Marx was not only related to the Rothschilds, but was also employed as their agent in order to subvert democracy and corrupt the Socialist movement.

Karl Marx was born in a London squalor, and came from a long line of rabbis.

Henrymakow.com reports: He used to visit the Red Lion Pub at Great Windmill Street, Soho where he and Friedrich Engels were asked to write what became the Communist Manifesto. His best known work is the book Das Kapital, which fails to mention that money is printed out of thin air and by his cousins, the Rothschilds.

BACKGROUND

Karl Heinrich Marx was born in Trier, Kingdom of Prussia on 5 May 1818, an Ashkenazi, to Hirschel Mordechai and Henriette Pressburg. Marx’s birth name name is Chaim Hirschel Mordechai. Marx descended from Talmudic rabbis; his paternal ancestors had provided rabbis to Trier since 1723, a post last held by his grandfather.

During the Napoleonic War of the Sixth Coalition, [Marx’s father] Hirschel Mordechai became a Freemason in 1813, joining their Loge L’Ètoile anséatique (The Hanseatic Star) in Osnabrück. After the war, he feigned conversion to Lutheranism as a means to better infiltrate Prussian society. He pretended to be an “assimilated” bourgeois Enlightenment liberal, interested in “free thought” and was wealthy, owning some Moselle vineyards.

One of Marx’s grandparents was Nanette Salomon Barent-Cohen, who belonged to a wealthy Amsterdam family. Her cousin had married Nathan Mayer Rothschild and bore Lionel Nathan Rothschild, “Baron” and Member of Parliament for the City of London.

Karl Marx was brought up by his family to hate Jesus Christ…

BLOODLINES

Barent-Cohen of Amsterdam --- ? (* c. 1710) | | -------------------- | | Sara Salomon David Levi Lydia Brandes --- Barent-Cohen Barent-Cohen --- Diamantschleifer | (†1807) (1747-1808) | | | Isaac Nanette Salomon Hannah Nathan Mayer Heijmans Pressburg --- Barent-Cohen Barent-Cohen --- Rothschild (1747-1832) | (1764-1833) (1783-1850) | (1777-1836) | | Hirschel Henriette Charlotte Lionel Mordechai --- Pressburg Baronin von Rotschild --- Baron de Rothschild (1777-1838) | (1788-1863) (1819-1884) | (1808-1879) | | Karl Marx Emma Louise Nathan Mayer (1818-1883) von Rotschild --- de Rothschild (1844-1935) | (1840-1915) | Lionel Walter Rothschild → Balfour Declaration (1868-1937)

ROTHSCHILD AGENT?

Critics have suggested that Marx’s mission was to co opt the nascent socialist movement. Before Marx ever wrote a word, following the industrial revolution, the socialist movement already existed in Germany, France, Britain and elsewhere. Marxists have tried to monopolize socialism and insist that unless you follow Marx’s theories, you cannot be a socialist. This is a clear fraud and usurpation.

A major question in this regard, is “who was behind Marx?” The book Der preußische Regierungsagent Karl Marx by Wolfgang Waldner, suggests that initially Marx worked as a police spy for the Prussian regime.

Waldner mentions the fact that Marx married Jenny von Westphalen in 1843. She came from a wealthy Prussian family. Her brother was Ferdinand von Westphalen, who was Prussian Minister of the Interior from 1850-1858. Ferdinand, Marx’s brother-in-law, was regarded as “reactionary”, who ran a vast spy network which kept tabs on dissidents…

Marx moved to London in 1849…While Marx was authoring Das Kapital in the British Museum reading room, his famous cousin Lionel de Rothschild, conveniently, was MP for the City of London (1847-1868 & 1869-1874).

The Rothschilds (Marx’s third cousin by blood) and other finance syndicates were very prominent in promoting “Jewish emancipation” and Masonic, liberal and Protestant ideas which took hold of society at the start of the 19th century….

The idea of Marx as a Rothschild shill…was raised as a concern by his contemporary rival in the First International, Mikhail Bakunin in 1869, who was not even aware of the fact that Marx and Rothschild were cousins. Bakunin wrote presciently:

“This world is now, at least for the most part, at the disposal of Marx on the one hand, and of Rothschild on the other. This may seem strange. What can there be in common between socialism and a leading bank? The point is that authoritarian socialism, Marxist communism, demands a strong centralisation of the state. And where there is centralization of the state, there must necessarily be a central bank, and where such a bank exists, speculating with the Labour of the people, will be found. “

—Mikhail Bakunin, Profession de foi d’un démocrate socialiste russe précédé d’une étude sur les juifs allemands, 1869.

RUSSIA

Perhaps the most pronounced and consistent aspect of Marx’s ideology was his extreme and radical hatred of Russia [the last bastion of Christian civilization…]… He and Engels regarded Russians and Slavs in general as subhuman (völkerabfall) barbarians. Had he lived to see his ideological heirs Vladimir Lenin,✡ Leon Trotsky,✡ Grigory Zinoviev✡ butcher them by the millions, he would no doubt have cackled in orgasmic joy at the horrors visited upon them; men, women and children.

Marx used the newspaper Neue Rheinische Zeitung to try and incite a war against Russia. This Russophobia was also behind the strange alliance with Tory, David Urquhart, when he moved to London and Marx thus has the blood of the people who died in the Crimean War on his hands. Henry Hyndman, who spent many hours in Marx’s company in his Record of an Adventurous Life attributed this anti-Russian obsession to Marx’s ethnocentrism. The Soviets tried to cover up this fact about Marx…