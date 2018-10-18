KARMA! Bankruptcy Judge Issues Restraining Order Against Avenatti

Michael Avenatti is having a very bad week. Not only has he lost his client’s case against President Trump, but now he has been hit with a restraining order because he owes millions of dollars in unpaid taxes.

A federal bankruptcy judge issued a restraining order late Wednesday to block Avenatti’s law firm from spending any fees it collects while it owes over $10 million in unpaid debts and taxes.

The Los Angeles Times reports: The move by Judge Catherine Bauer of U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Santa Ana was a severe blow to Avenatti, whose personal financial troubles have deepened as his star has risen on cable news.

“I don’t want him going out and buying a new house,” Bauer said at a court hearing a few hours before she signed the restraining order.

Bauer’s order covers fees from 54 court cases, including the suit that Daniels filed against President Trump to void the nondisclosure pact that bars her from talking about their alleged 2006 sexual encounter…

His Newport Beach firm, Eagan Avenatti, emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March after reaching agreements to pay its creditors.

But Avenatti soon broke his promise that the firm would meet a May deadline to pay the Internal Revenue Service $440,291 in back taxes, penalties and interest.