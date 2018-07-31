Hypocrite Kathy Griffin Built Wall To Protect Against Trump-Supporting Neighbours

Trump-hating comedienne Kathy Griffin recently admitted that she built a wall at her extravagant $10.5 million mansion to protect herself from Trump-supporting neighbours.

Speaking to Youtube star Shane Dawson earlier this month, Griffin admitted that she was in the midst of a bitter feud with her neighbour, KB Homes CEO Jeffery Mezger, following her recent stunt involving the severed head of the president.

"I have a neighbor on this side, and for some reason, ever since my Trump picture, he stands there and screams 'Hey you fucking dike, you fucking cunt,'" Griffin said in the video.

“We kind of built, like a little… As Trump would say, we built a wall. I’m not a Trump supporter, but we built a wall,” Kathy Griffin added.

the discussion appears at about 30 minutes into the video:

Griffin didn’t identify Mezger in the video, but as Daily Mail noted, Mezger and Griffin have been involved in several legal battles since 2017, with each filing restraining orders against the other.

Mezger was also caught on an audio recording verbally attacking the obscene comedienne after her boyfriend Randy filed a noise complaint against his grandchildren last September.

The legal battles continued when Mezger filed a lawsuit this year against Griffin and her boyfriend claiming that they had illegally made a video of him and his family from the backyard of Griffin’s home.