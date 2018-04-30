‘Open Borders’ Cheerleader Katy Perry Has Foreign Fan Deported

Katy Perry has initiated proceedings to have one of her biggest fans deported from America, despite being a staunch open borders advocate and critic of President Trump’s travel ban.

The hypocritical ‘American Idol’ judge claims that a Polish ‘superfan’ named Pawel has been attending too many of her concerts, worrying the pop princess that he might be a dangerous stalker.

The singer had no problem labeling this foreigner a criminal, and had him charged with felony stalking, a crime that only applies to famous rich people.

Tmz.com reports: We broke the story … Pawel Jurski from Poland was arrested in Miami last month after trying to bum-rush the stage at Katy’s concert.

Cops determined he’d been to at least 6 of Katy’s shows over 20 days, and tried to contact her at each show.

Jurski was found guilty of felony aggravated stalking, misdemeanor loitering and resisting arrest … according to prosecutors in Miami-Dade County.

We’re told he’s now being processed for deportation.