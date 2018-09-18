Kavanaugh Accuser’s Lawyer Funded By George Soros

The lawyer representing Kavanaugh’s accuser — Christine Blasey Ford — is vice chair of an organization that is directly funded by George Soros.

Attorney Debra Katz, an influential Democratic donor, is also vice chair of the Project on Government Oversight – a non-profit organization that has received funds from Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

Soros’ grubby hands are all over the attempts to stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation from happening.

First, there was a report in June that found “a new political advocacy group that vowed to put $5 million behind an effort to stop … Kavanaugh’s confirmation has significant ties to the liberal financier” George Soros.

The group, Demand Justice, established in 2018, gets its money from the Sixteen Thirty Fund — and the Sixteen Thirty Fund received roughly $2.2 million from the Soros’ Open Society Policy Center between the years of 2012 and 2016.

Demand Justice’s entire mission is to advance a the Democratic agenda via the U.S. court system.

“[Our goal is to] sensitize rank-and-file progressives to think of the courts as a venue for their activism and a way to advance the progressive agenda,” DJ’s executive director, Brian Fallon, told The New York Times.

Then, earlier this week it emerged that the brother of Christine Blasey-Ford worked for a law firm that later went on to retain Fusion GPS – the primary “fixer” for the Clintons and the Democratic Party.

And now this…

Katz is also a hefty Democratic donor, giving thousands of dollars over the years to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other leftist candidates, as Front Page Mag reported.

Combine that with the reports of Kavanaugh’s denial of even being at the party described by Ford, and what’s shaping is a curious — to say the least — twist to the nomination hearings. Now, Kavanaugh’s due to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee, alongside his accuser, and the vote to move forward his confirmation is postponed.

Kavanaugh’s personal reputation, prior to Ford’s accusation, has been stellar.

“I’ve been friends with Brett Kavanaugh for over 35 years, and dated him during high school,” said Maura Kane, in a statement to the media. “In every situation where we were together, he was always respectful, kind and thoughtful. The accusations leveled against him in no way represent the decent young man I knew. We remain good friends and I admire him as a husband, father and professional.”

Another woman who said she dated Kavanaugh in college released a similar statement, vouching for his character “completely.”

Of course, Democrats dismiss these women’s statements as inconsequential — as meaningless. What they mean is it doesn’t fit their narrative. What they want hidden is it doesn’t fit their funders’ and donors’ narratives.