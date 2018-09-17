Breaking: Kavanaugh Accuser’s Brother Linked To Fusion GPS

Christine Blasey-Ford, the 51-year-old woman who has come out of the woodwork at the last minute, accusing Brett Kavanaugh of attempting to sexually assault her as a teenager, has a brother who worked for a law firm that retained Fusion GPS, the primary “fixer” for the Clintons and the DNC.

Ralph Blasey, brother of Christine Blasey-Ford, worked as a Litigation Partner for Baker Hostetler, a law firm that retained Fusion GPS, the infamous D.C. company that produced the unverified Steele dossier on President Donald Trump and Russia, sparking the whole Russian collusion investigation.

In January, Yahoo Finance explained the role Baker Hostetler played in the Deep State’s attempts to bring down the duly elected President of the United States:

How did Baker Hostetler become a supporting character in the geopolitical drama over Russian meddling in the U.S. election, with possible implications for the fate of the Trump administration? The simple version? It was partly a matter of luck. The firm was tapped beginning in at least 2013 to defend a Cypriot company, Prevezon Holdings Ltd., against U.S. money laundering accusations. Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who met Donald Trump Jr. in June 2016—reportedly with the intent to provide information damaging to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign—was also working for Prevezon.

And Fusion GPS, the company that produced the infamous Steele dossier on President Donald Trump and Russia, was also retained by Baker Hostetler amid the Prevezon litigation.

Just when you thought we had plumbed the depths of the D.C. swamp, we find that the swamp goes deeper, much deeper, yet. The sheer audacity of the dirty tricks Democrats are prepared to employ right now, months before the midterms, is mind-boggling.

The fact Christine Blasey-Ford’s brother worked for Baker Hostetler could be a mere coincidence. But when the number of “coincidences” in the case of Kavanaugh’s accuser are added up, a picture of enemy action begins to become clear.

“Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.” — Ian Fleming.

Let’s pause and recap. The accuser’s parents were foreclosed by Brett Kavanaugh’s mother. The accuser’s husband has worked for the primary “fixer” for Hillary and the DNC. The accuser is a leftist academic who made no mention of the current accusation for three decades. The accusation was known by Diane Feinstein for months but withheld until after the hearings were over.

Are these facts all coincidences? Or are we witnessing enemy action in progress?

I agree with Kellyanne Conway. The Brett Kavanaugh accuser shouldn't be ignored. Rather, she should be ostracized, shamed and condemned as a DNC Operative! — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) September 17, 2018

Of course, mainstream media claims there is nothing remotely suspicious about any of the above facts. Having said that, mainstream media would prefer you didn’t know about those facts, just in case they equip you with the ability to make up your own mind about the issue of whether the accusations against Brett Kavanaugh are credible or not.

God forbid you actually take in all of the relevant information, weigh up the case, and decide for yourself.

After all, it is the role of mainstream media to tell you what to think. At least according to MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and CNN’s Chris Cuomo.